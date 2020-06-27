1 St Driftwood

Amenities

Shelter in Luxury! If you are spending more time at home these days, this is where you want to do it... Gorgeous oceanfront condo for lease in prime Marina del Rey peninsula neighborhood. Remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 bath, single-story, contemporary dream! Extra wide ocean front balcony w/fully collapsable glass doors. Modern chefs kitchen, laundry inside unit, fireplace, secure building with elevator, 2-car garage parking, & panoramic, unobstructed ocean views!! Walk to Venice pier, pick up dinner at one of the many great restaurants nearby & dine at the best table in town- your own! Vacant now and ready for you to move in, furnished or unfurnished available. All showings pursuant to Covid-19 safety guidelines. PPE required for entry.