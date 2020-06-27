All apartments in Los Angeles
1 St Driftwood

1 Driftwood Street · (310) 701-2407
Location

1 Driftwood Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$9,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1503 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
elevator
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Shelter in Luxury! If you are spending more time at home these days, this is where you want to do it... Gorgeous oceanfront condo for lease in prime Marina del Rey peninsula neighborhood. Remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 bath, single-story, contemporary dream! Extra wide ocean front balcony w/fully collapsable glass doors. Modern chefs kitchen, laundry inside unit, fireplace, secure building with elevator, 2-car garage parking, & panoramic, unobstructed ocean views!! Walk to Venice pier, pick up dinner at one of the many great restaurants nearby & dine at the best table in town- your own! Vacant now and ready for you to move in, furnished or unfurnished available. All showings pursuant to Covid-19 safety guidelines. PPE required for entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 St Driftwood have any available units?
1 St Driftwood has a unit available for $9,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 St Driftwood have?
Some of 1 St Driftwood's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 St Driftwood currently offering any rent specials?
1 St Driftwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 St Driftwood pet-friendly?
No, 1 St Driftwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1 St Driftwood offer parking?
Yes, 1 St Driftwood offers parking.
Does 1 St Driftwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 St Driftwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 St Driftwood have a pool?
No, 1 St Driftwood does not have a pool.
Does 1 St Driftwood have accessible units?
No, 1 St Driftwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1 St Driftwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 St Driftwood does not have units with dishwashers.
