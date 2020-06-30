1 Coronado Street

Amenities

This amazingly designed 1 bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Americas hippest neighborhood according to Forbes Magazine. With better than 5 star hotel quality finishes and design, this apartment provides an incredible living experience. Whether youre into the Hipster thing or not youll certainly enjoy the incredible food/coffee, unpretentious nightlife & unique shopping. The area is known for its creative energy, artistic community, modernist architecture, and fun retail spots.



Our beautiful apartment is within walking distance to Sunset Blvd., a ton of restaurants, bars, coffee shops (including the famous Alfreds Coffee), bakeries, boutiques, Echo Park Lake, Los Feliz, Silverlake Reservoir, and the Silverlake Farmers Market. Bus stops to trains are 1/2 block away. Downtown, Hollywood, and West Hollywood are just a 5-10 min drive away.



Amenities include but are not limited to:

-Hardwood floors throughout.

-Private Balcony.

-Shared roofdeck.

-Wifi

-Cable TV

-Laptop friendly workspace

-Iron

-Dryer

-Washer / Dryer in unit

-Air conditioning

-Towels, bed sheets, soap, and toilet paper

-Dining

-Kitchen

-Space where guests can cook their own meals

-Coffee maker

-Pots and pans, oil, salt and pepper

-Dishes and silverware

-Dishwasher

-Microwave

-Refrigerator

-Oven

-Stove

-Hangers

-Hair dryer

-Shampoo

-Bed linens

-Extra pillows and blankets