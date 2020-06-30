All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1 Coronado Street

1 N Coronado St · No Longer Available
Location

1 N Coronado St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
This amazingly designed 1 bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Americas hippest neighborhood according to Forbes Magazine. With better than 5 star hotel quality finishes and design, this apartment provides an incredible living experience. Whether youre into the Hipster thing or not youll certainly enjoy the incredible food/coffee, unpretentious nightlife & unique shopping. The area is known for its creative energy, artistic community, modernist architecture, and fun retail spots.

Our beautiful apartment is within walking distance to Sunset Blvd., a ton of restaurants, bars, coffee shops (including the famous Alfreds Coffee), bakeries, boutiques, Echo Park Lake, Los Feliz, Silverlake Reservoir, and the Silverlake Farmers Market. Bus stops to trains are 1/2 block away. Downtown, Hollywood, and West Hollywood are just a 5-10 min drive away.

Amenities include but are not limited to:
-Hardwood floors throughout.
-Private Balcony.
-Shared roofdeck.
-Wifi
-Cable TV
-Laptop friendly workspace
-Iron
-Dryer
-Washer / Dryer in unit
-Air conditioning
-Towels, bed sheets, soap, and toilet paper
-Dining
-Kitchen
-Space where guests can cook their own meals
-Coffee maker
-Pots and pans, oil, salt and pepper
-Dishes and silverware
-Dishwasher
-Microwave
-Refrigerator
-Oven
-Stove
-Hangers
-Hair dryer
-Shampoo
-Bed linens
-Extra pillows and blankets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Coronado Street have any available units?
1 Coronado Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Coronado Street have?
Some of 1 Coronado Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Coronado Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 Coronado Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Coronado Street pet-friendly?
No, 1 Coronado Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1 Coronado Street offer parking?
Yes, 1 Coronado Street offers parking.
Does 1 Coronado Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Coronado Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Coronado Street have a pool?
No, 1 Coronado Street does not have a pool.
Does 1 Coronado Street have accessible units?
No, 1 Coronado Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Coronado Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Coronado Street has units with dishwashers.

