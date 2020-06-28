All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

1 5th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
coffee bar
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
internet access
media room
This cute bungalow is located in Venice is facing the patio and next door to the other guest cottage Has a private entrance, tiled floor, kitchenette (light cooking only ) and private bathroom with shower. One single size bed and one chair/folding bed next to the entrance. A flat TV, Wifi Internet access.
It is within walking distance of restaurants, markets, coffee shop, cinema, and 5 minutes from Award winning restaurants, night life, fitness centers of Abbot Kinney in Venice, and Main street Santa Monica.
This location is walking distance to laundromat, 5 minutes to the beach near bus stop on a very safe area.
Five minutes walking to Whole Foods Market (Natural and Organic Grocery)
Borrow my free beach cruiser and enjoy the bike path to Santa Monica, Marina, Venice, Culver City.
I may have my second car for rent available for local LA driving only (97 Toyota Rav4, ( Mini Convertible )
05 minutes from Venice Beach
05 minutes from Marina Del Rey Harbor
05 Minutes from Santa Monica
25 minutes from Beverly Hills
40 minutes from Hollywood friendly Theater & Kodak Theater
30 minutes from The Grove & Farmers Market
45 minutes from Universal Studios
25 minutes from West LA & UCLA
15 minutes from LAX
30 minutes from Downtown LA

* All utilities are included
* Linens/towels included
* There is high speed internet access
* TV with cable, DVD player
* Private back yard/patio (to share with the other cottages guests)
* Street parking no meters and no permit required.
* Pick up from LAX

Great neighborhood! Cafe Gratitude out the door. One block from Rose ave, two from Whole Foods Market. Blocks from Abbot Kinney and Main Street. Downtown Santa Monica one mile away! Shops cafe, Beach this location is ideal!
NO SMOKING inside the bungalow.
Please no extra overnight guests unless previously agreed to.
NO LOUD PARTIES PEOPLE. Should respect other tenants in other bungalows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

