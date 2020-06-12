All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

933 East 3rd Street

933 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

933 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful spacious condo
Ac available
Pool
Balcony

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=12620880

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5176101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 East 3rd Street have any available units?
933 East 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 East 3rd Street have?
Some of 933 East 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 East 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
933 East 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 East 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 933 East 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 933 East 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 933 East 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 933 East 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 East 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 East 3rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 933 East 3rd Street has a pool.
Does 933 East 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 933 East 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 933 East 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 East 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.

