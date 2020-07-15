All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

8110 E. Topia St.

8110 E Topia St · No Longer Available
Location

8110 E Topia St, Long Beach, CA 90808
Imperial Estates South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Desirable Imperial Estates Community! - Charming home in the desirable Imperial Estates community! 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom recently updated interior, new laminate flooring, freshly painted, remodeled bathroom, updated kitchen, new gas range, central heat, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and in living-room, 3 spacious bedrooms, inside laundry room, front and back porches, fully fenced yard with detached garage. Owner pays for basic lawn care. Tenant pays for all utilities. Owner will consider one pet and a dog not to exceed 35 pounds. Note insurance mandated breed restrictions will be followed. BEWARE OF FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS ON CRAIGSLIST AND OTHER WEBSITES. Property is managed by Holly Kovich & Associates. DO NOT ENTER THE BACKYARD DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. NO SECTION 8 NO THIRD PARTY PAYERS Available August 1st.

(RLNE5021851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8110 E. Topia St. have any available units?
8110 E. Topia St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 8110 E. Topia St. have?
Some of 8110 E. Topia St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8110 E. Topia St. currently offering any rent specials?
8110 E. Topia St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8110 E. Topia St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8110 E. Topia St. is pet friendly.
Does 8110 E. Topia St. offer parking?
Yes, 8110 E. Topia St. offers parking.
Does 8110 E. Topia St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8110 E. Topia St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8110 E. Topia St. have a pool?
No, 8110 E. Topia St. does not have a pool.
Does 8110 E. Topia St. have accessible units?
No, 8110 E. Topia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8110 E. Topia St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8110 E. Topia St. does not have units with dishwashers.
