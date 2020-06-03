750 Linden Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal new construction recently renovated ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill new construction

This is a completely remodeled 1 br. 1 bath, plus a office or small bedroom (with closet) unit containing 800 + sq. ft. The kitchen is an open design with seating counter, new 21 cubic foot GE refrigerator, new GE gas stove and new GE microwave. The remodeled bathroom has a large tiled walk-in shower with sliding glass doors. The large living room, as well as both bedrooms, have ceiling fans with remote. All of the windows in the apartment are new and double pane. The property enjoys a newly constructed gazebo in the rear yard with a barbecue. An onsite laundry room is scheduled to be completed within the next few months. This is an downstairs unit. Sorry, No Section 8 or other 3rd Party Payment Programs.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/750-linden-ave-long-beach-ca-90813-usa/d7eb111d-f5f2-486c-9f64-953d9844d8e7



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5244417)