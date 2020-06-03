All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

750 Linden Avenue

750 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

750 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
new construction
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
new construction
This is a completely remodeled 1 br. 1 bath, plus a office or small bedroom (with closet) unit containing 800 + sq. ft. The kitchen is an open design with seating counter, new 21 cubic foot GE refrigerator, new GE gas stove and new GE microwave. The remodeled bathroom has a large tiled walk-in shower with sliding glass doors. The large living room, as well as both bedrooms, have ceiling fans with remote. All of the windows in the apartment are new and double pane. The property enjoys a newly constructed gazebo in the rear yard with a barbecue. An onsite laundry room is scheduled to be completed within the next few months. This is an downstairs unit. Sorry, No Section 8 or other 3rd Party Payment Programs.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/750-linden-ave-long-beach-ca-90813-usa/d7eb111d-f5f2-486c-9f64-953d9844d8e7

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5244417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Linden Avenue have any available units?
750 Linden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 Linden Avenue have?
Some of 750 Linden Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Linden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
750 Linden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Linden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 750 Linden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 750 Linden Avenue offer parking?
No, 750 Linden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 750 Linden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Linden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Linden Avenue have a pool?
No, 750 Linden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 750 Linden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 750 Linden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Linden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 Linden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
