6240 Myrtle Avenue
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM
6240 Myrtle Avenue
6240 Myrtle Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6240 Myrtle Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
Jordan
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
For more information please call Listing Agent Martha Washington at (310) 387-6773.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6240 Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
6240 Myrtle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 6240 Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6240 Myrtle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6240 Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6240 Myrtle Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 6240 Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6240 Myrtle Avenue offers parking.
Does 6240 Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6240 Myrtle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6240 Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 6240 Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6240 Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6240 Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6240 Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6240 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6240 Myrtle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6240 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
