4333 Elm Avenue

Beautiful, newly remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath upper apartment in Bixby Knolls with AC, in-unit laundry and 1 car garage! Totally renovated with remodeled kitchen with gray shaker cabinets with soft close, white quartz counters, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances - gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator with ice maker included. It has inside laundry included (LG combo washer/dryer), fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors, new baseboards and newer windows. Also, the property includes energy efficient AC/HEAT system and modern ceiling fans. The bathroom has been nicely remodeled with newer vanity, designer tile tub surround, rain shower head and gray tile floor. It comes with its own private 1 car garage plus an optional additional parking space. The unit has copper plumbing and new electrical. Awesome location directly behind the new Trader Joes, Mod Pizza and Crunch Fitness. Its also close to the new Steelcraft as well as great dining and entertainment along Atlantic Avenue.