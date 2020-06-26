All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:13 AM

4333 Elm Avenue

4333 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4333 Elm Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, newly remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath upper apartment in Bixby Knolls with AC, in-unit laundry and 1 car garage! Totally renovated with remodeled kitchen with gray shaker cabinets with soft close, white quartz counters, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances - gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator with ice maker included. It has inside laundry included (LG combo washer/dryer), fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors, new baseboards and newer windows. Also, the property includes energy efficient AC/HEAT system and modern ceiling fans. The bathroom has been nicely remodeled with newer vanity, designer tile tub surround, rain shower head and gray tile floor. It comes with its own private 1 car garage plus an optional additional parking space. The unit has copper plumbing and new electrical. Awesome location directly behind the new Trader Joes, Mod Pizza and Crunch Fitness. Its also close to the new Steelcraft as well as great dining and entertainment along Atlantic Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 Elm Avenue have any available units?
4333 Elm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4333 Elm Avenue have?
Some of 4333 Elm Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4333 Elm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4333 Elm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4333 Elm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4333 Elm Avenue offers parking.
Does 4333 Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4333 Elm Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 Elm Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4333 Elm Avenue has a pool.
Does 4333 Elm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4333 Elm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4333 Elm Avenue has units with dishwashers.
