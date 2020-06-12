All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:47 AM

4112 East 7th Street - C

4112 East 7th Street · (310) 408-8394
Location

4112 East 7th Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Belmont Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
media room
Property Address: 4112 E. 7th Street Long Beach CA 90804

To schedule a viewing please call/text Nayeli 310-408-8394
nayeli @ entouragepm. com

You will fall in love with this remodeled 2 bed 2 bath located in a quiet 8 unit building. The unit has hardwood flooring throughout. Parking available for an additional $75 a month. Located on the 3rd floor.

Rent - $2,195

Deposit - $500

10 Month Lease

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

Stove

Fridge

Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer

Parking Available

Centrally located... only a short drive away from 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, few miles away from Cal State Long Beach, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 East 7th Street - C have any available units?
4112 East 7th Street - C has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4112 East 7th Street - C have?
Some of 4112 East 7th Street - C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 East 7th Street - C currently offering any rent specials?
4112 East 7th Street - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 East 7th Street - C pet-friendly?
No, 4112 East 7th Street - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4112 East 7th Street - C offer parking?
Yes, 4112 East 7th Street - C offers parking.
Does 4112 East 7th Street - C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4112 East 7th Street - C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 East 7th Street - C have a pool?
No, 4112 East 7th Street - C does not have a pool.
Does 4112 East 7th Street - C have accessible units?
Yes, 4112 East 7th Street - C has accessible units.
Does 4112 East 7th Street - C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4112 East 7th Street - C has units with dishwashers.
