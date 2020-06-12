4112 East 7th Street - C

Amenities
Property Address: 4112 E. 7th Street Long Beach CA 90804
To schedule a viewing please call/text Nayeli 310-408-8394
nayeli @ entouragepm. com
You will fall in love with this remodeled 2 bed 2 bath located in a quiet 8 unit building. The unit has hardwood flooring throughout. Parking available for an additional $75 a month. Located on the 3rd floor.
Rent - $2,195
Deposit - $500
10 Month Lease
Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.
Stove
Fridge
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer
Parking Available
Centrally located... only a short drive away from 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, few miles away from Cal State Long Beach, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!
This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.