4112 East 7th Street - C

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking media room

Property Address: 4112 E. 7th Street Long Beach CA 90804



To schedule a viewing please call/text Nayeli 310-408-8394

nayeli @ entouragepm. com



You will fall in love with this remodeled 2 bed 2 bath located in a quiet 8 unit building. The unit has hardwood flooring throughout. Parking available for an additional $75 a month. Located on the 3rd floor.



Rent - $2,195



Deposit - $500



10 Month Lease



Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



Stove



Fridge



Dishwasher



Washer/Dryer



Parking Available



Centrally located... only a short drive away from 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, few miles away from Cal State Long Beach, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.