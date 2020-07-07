3901 Rose Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/499b55d096 ---- This huge corner lot home has all the charm, space, and amenities you\'re looking for and more! When you walk up to the home, you are greeted with a huge front yard and gorgeous landscaping. The home welcomes you with a large living room, tons of large windows, shutters, and a beautiful original fireplace. The kitchen has tons of counter space, cabinets, a custom fridge that matches the cabinets, a stove, dishwasher, and microwave! The kitchen/dining room area leads you to 3 large bedrooms with gorgeous custom shutters and lots of cabinets space as well as 1 bathroom with full shower/tub and large vanity! The home also offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the opposite side of the house. Bedrooms come with ample closet space and carpet! 1 bedroom can be used as a bonus room or den and even has a fireplace! Home has 2 separate backyards, 2 car garage, washer dryer hook-ups in the garage, AND central AC/Heating! With 2 thousand square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, AC, and 2 Backyards, you won\'t find a house like this one! Call us today to schedule a showing! Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Single Family Residence Year Built: 1950 Utilities Included: Gardener Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage Flooring: Hardwood, Tile, Carpet Yard: Front and 2 Backyards Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 2 Car Garage 2 Separate Backyards Central Ac And Heat Huge Corner Lot Washer/Dryer Hook Ups