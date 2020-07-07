All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:25 PM

3901 Rose Avenue

3901 Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3901 Rose Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/499b55d096 ---- This huge corner lot home has all the charm, space, and amenities you\'re looking for and more! When you walk up to the home, you are greeted with a huge front yard and gorgeous landscaping. The home welcomes you with a large living room, tons of large windows, shutters, and a beautiful original fireplace. The kitchen has tons of counter space, cabinets, a custom fridge that matches the cabinets, a stove, dishwasher, and microwave! The kitchen/dining room area leads you to 3 large bedrooms with gorgeous custom shutters and lots of cabinets space as well as 1 bathroom with full shower/tub and large vanity! The home also offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the opposite side of the house. Bedrooms come with ample closet space and carpet! 1 bedroom can be used as a bonus room or den and even has a fireplace! Home has 2 separate backyards, 2 car garage, washer dryer hook-ups in the garage, AND central AC/Heating! With 2 thousand square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, AC, and 2 Backyards, you won\'t find a house like this one! Call us today to schedule a showing! Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Single Family Residence Year Built: 1950 Utilities Included: Gardener Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage Flooring: Hardwood, Tile, Carpet Yard: Front and 2 Backyards Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 2 Car Garage 2 Separate Backyards Central Ac And Heat Huge Corner Lot Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Rose Avenue have any available units?
3901 Rose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Rose Avenue have?
Some of 3901 Rose Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Rose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Rose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Rose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Rose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Rose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3901 Rose Avenue offers parking.
Does 3901 Rose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Rose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Rose Avenue have a pool?
No, 3901 Rose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Rose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3901 Rose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Rose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3901 Rose Avenue has units with dishwashers.

