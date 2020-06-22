Rent Calculator
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:13 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3724 Locust Avenue
3724 Locust Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3724 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos
Amenities
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This a rear unit of a duplex, with a fireplace and recessed lighting in the living room and inside laundry area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3724 Locust Avenue have any available units?
3724 Locust Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3724 Locust Avenue have?
Some of 3724 Locust Avenue's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3724 Locust Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Locust Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Locust Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3724 Locust Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 3724 Locust Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3724 Locust Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3724 Locust Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3724 Locust Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Locust Avenue have a pool?
No, 3724 Locust Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Locust Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3724 Locust Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Locust Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3724 Locust Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
