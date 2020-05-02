All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3408 Duchess Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3408 Duchess Ln
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

3408 Duchess Ln

3408 Duchess Lane · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3408 Duchess Lane, Long Beach, CA 90815
Stearns Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2090 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. PLUS, Avail the $1000 discount if you move in before July 1! Call us now to book your showing!

Wonderful, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the Traffic Circle neighborhood in Long Beach.

The lovely and unfurnished interior features a decorative fireplace (not for use) and a kitchen with smooth countertops, plenty of cabinets, and ready-to-use appliances - oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Centralized A/C and gas heating are installed for climate control. The exterior has a yard for fun outdoor activities.

Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and landscaping. The landlord will cover the HOA fees.

Additional Details:
It comes with an attached garage.
This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mbK46qfnT5E

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Discovery Well Park, Hillbrook Park, Stearns Champions Park, and Sunset View Park.

(RLNE5713374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Duchess Ln have any available units?
3408 Duchess Ln has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 Duchess Ln have?
Some of 3408 Duchess Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Duchess Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Duchess Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Duchess Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3408 Duchess Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3408 Duchess Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3408 Duchess Ln does offer parking.
Does 3408 Duchess Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3408 Duchess Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Duchess Ln have a pool?
No, 3408 Duchess Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Duchess Ln have accessible units?
No, 3408 Duchess Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Duchess Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3408 Duchess Ln has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3408 Duchess Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity