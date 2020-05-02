3408 Duchess Ln

Amenities
Wonderful, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the Traffic Circle neighborhood in Long Beach.
The lovely and unfurnished interior features a decorative fireplace (not for use) and a kitchen with smooth countertops, plenty of cabinets, and ready-to-use appliances - oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Centralized A/C and gas heating are installed for climate control. The exterior has a yard for fun outdoor activities.
Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and landscaping. The landlord will cover the HOA fees.
Additional Details:
It comes with an attached garage.
This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Nearby Parks: Discovery Well Park, Hillbrook Park, Stearns Champions Park, and Sunset View Park.
