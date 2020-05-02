3408 Duchess Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Wonderful, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the Traffic Circle neighborhood in Long Beach.



The lovely and unfurnished interior features a decorative fireplace (not for use) and a kitchen with smooth countertops, plenty of cabinets, and ready-to-use appliances - oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Centralized A/C and gas heating are installed for climate control. The exterior has a yard for fun outdoor activities.



Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and landscaping. The landlord will cover the HOA fees.



Additional Details:

It comes with an attached garage.

This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Discovery Well Park, Hillbrook Park, Stearns Champions Park, and Sunset View Park.



