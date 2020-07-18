All apartments in Long Beach
2224 Harding Street
2224 Harding Street

2224 East Harding Street · No Longer Available
Location

2224 East Harding Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Cherry Manor

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Newly painted 2 bedroom 1 bath with laminant floored bedrooms and granite installed kitchen and bathroom counter. $1400 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 Harding Street have any available units?
2224 Harding Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 2224 Harding Street currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Harding Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Harding Street pet-friendly?
No, 2224 Harding Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2224 Harding Street offer parking?
No, 2224 Harding Street does not offer parking.
Does 2224 Harding Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 Harding Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Harding Street have a pool?
No, 2224 Harding Street does not have a pool.
Does 2224 Harding Street have accessible units?
No, 2224 Harding Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Harding Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 Harding Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2224 Harding Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2224 Harding Street does not have units with air conditioning.
