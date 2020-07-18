Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 2224 Harding Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2224 Harding Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2224 Harding Street
2224 East Harding Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2224 East Harding Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Cherry Manor
Amenities
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Newly painted 2 bedroom 1 bath with laminant floored bedrooms and granite installed kitchen and bathroom counter. $1400 security deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2224 Harding Street have any available units?
2224 Harding Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 2224 Harding Street currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Harding Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Harding Street pet-friendly?
No, 2224 Harding Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 2224 Harding Street offer parking?
No, 2224 Harding Street does not offer parking.
Does 2224 Harding Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 Harding Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Harding Street have a pool?
No, 2224 Harding Street does not have a pool.
Does 2224 Harding Street have accessible units?
No, 2224 Harding Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Harding Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 Harding Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2224 Harding Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2224 Harding Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Similar Pages
Long Beach 1 Bedrooms
Long Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with Parking
Long Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Long Beach
Bixby Park
Central Long Beach
Belmont Heights
Saint Mary
Traffic Circle
Dairy
Seadip
Apartments Near Colleges
Long Beach City College
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine