2027 East Appleton Street, #3

Everything you want is already here. Come view this lovely home, located in the coastal neighborhood of Alamitos Beach. Walk into the secured, lushly landscaped complex, and step inside to find a mid-century styled 2-Bedroom jewel of a home. The floors are lustrous hardwood, and the furnishings are of neutral tones with gold accent. The kitchen is fully equipped with marble counters, stainless steel refrigerator, electric glass top stove…AND…a self-contained washer/dryer unit. The bedrooms are spacious. Get home and park in your own assigned parking space, and then walk to coffee houses, hip retro-row, restaurants, cinema, the arts district or just stroll to the beach. It's ready, just for you.