Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:09 PM

2027 East Appleton Street, #3

2027 E Appleton St · No Longer Available
Location

2027 E Appleton St, Long Beach, CA 90803
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Everything you want is already here. Come view this lovely home, located in the coastal neighborhood of Alamitos Beach. Walk into the secured, lushly landscaped complex, and step inside to find a mid-century styled 2-Bedroom jewel of a home. The floors are lustrous hardwood, and the furnishings are of neutral tones with gold accent. The kitchen is fully equipped with marble counters, stainless steel refrigerator, electric glass top stove…AND…a self-contained washer/dryer unit. The bedrooms are spacious. Get home and park in your own assigned parking space, and then walk to coffee houses, hip retro-row, restaurants, cinema, the arts district or just stroll to the beach. It's ready, just for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 East Appleton Street, #3 have any available units?
2027 East Appleton Street, #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2027 East Appleton Street, #3 have?
Some of 2027 East Appleton Street, #3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 East Appleton Street, #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2027 East Appleton Street, #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 East Appleton Street, #3 pet-friendly?
No, 2027 East Appleton Street, #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2027 East Appleton Street, #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2027 East Appleton Street, #3 offers parking.
Does 2027 East Appleton Street, #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2027 East Appleton Street, #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 East Appleton Street, #3 have a pool?
No, 2027 East Appleton Street, #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2027 East Appleton Street, #3 have accessible units?
No, 2027 East Appleton Street, #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 East Appleton Street, #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 East Appleton Street, #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
