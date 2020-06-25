2 60th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible elevator parking garage

Endless ocean views, mesmerizing sunsets and romantic evening city lights lead you this five star luxury fortress located right on the beach. With approximately 6,900 square feet, 3-stories, 6 bedrooms, 8 baths, this magnificent light-filled Long Beach mansion is designed to entertain and offers the most luxurious lifestyle. The infinite views of the coastline, Downtown Long Beach and Catalina Island. The floor plan features a grand entrance with dramatic Wrought iron staircase, a hydraulic elevator for all three levels, wood-beamed great room, gourmet kitchen, and a huge entertainment center. The incredible master suite features lavish bathroom, an envious closet with massive private dressing room, fireplace, and a balcony over looking the beautiful beach. State-of-the-art Control system controls lighting, heating, air conditioning, music, television & video security system, all performed from the palm of your hand. The garage provides space for up to six vehicles. No expenses were spared as the seller added a new roof, windows, stucco, acoustical flooring, insulation, copper plumbing, three tankless water heaters with circulating pumps, new electrical, onyx counter tops and shower walls along with travertine wood flooring throughout, frameless shower doors. Mahogany arched doors and handicap access bathroom shower on the first floor. Three separate balconies and one patio. This home is in a league of its own.



For this and other properties call Luther at (562-755-9387