Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:26 AM

2 60th Place

2 60th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2 60th Place, Long Beach, CA 90803
Peninsula

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
Endless ocean views, mesmerizing sunsets and romantic evening city lights lead you this five star luxury fortress located right on the beach. With approximately 6,900 square feet, 3-stories, 6 bedrooms, 8 baths, this magnificent light-filled Long Beach mansion is designed to entertain and offers the most luxurious lifestyle. The infinite views of the coastline, Downtown Long Beach and Catalina Island. The floor plan features a grand entrance with dramatic Wrought iron staircase, a hydraulic elevator for all three levels, wood-beamed great room, gourmet kitchen, and a huge entertainment center. The incredible master suite features lavish bathroom, an envious closet with massive private dressing room, fireplace, and a balcony over looking the beautiful beach. State-of-the-art Control system controls lighting, heating, air conditioning, music, television & video security system, all performed from the palm of your hand. The garage provides space for up to six vehicles. No expenses were spared as the seller added a new roof, windows, stucco, acoustical flooring, insulation, copper plumbing, three tankless water heaters with circulating pumps, new electrical, onyx counter tops and shower walls along with travertine wood flooring throughout, frameless shower doors. Mahogany arched doors and handicap access bathroom shower on the first floor. Three separate balconies and one patio. This home is in a league of its own.

For this and other properties call Luther at (562-755-9387

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 60th Place have any available units?
2 60th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 60th Place have?
Some of 2 60th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 60th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2 60th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 60th Place pet-friendly?
No, 2 60th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2 60th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2 60th Place offers parking.
Does 2 60th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 60th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 60th Place have a pool?
No, 2 60th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2 60th Place have accessible units?
Yes, 2 60th Place has accessible units.
Does 2 60th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 60th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
