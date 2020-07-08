1816 E 17th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow style home on a huge lot, close to freeways, Retro Row and transportation. Giant 4 car garage plus additional workspace, behind gated fence. This Home has a recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom Original hardwood floors throughout. Brand new central heating/ac Large galley kitchen has new refrigerator, granite countertops,newer appliances, tile backsplash and tons of storage. Separate in home laundry room with WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED!!!! Light filled living room/dining room opens on to picket fence enclosed front yard. Loads of charm in this super cute and clean, very private home.