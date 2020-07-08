1816 E 17th Street

Amenities
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow style home on a huge lot, close to freeways, Retro Row and transportation. Giant 4 car garage plus additional workspace, behind gated fence. This Home has a recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom Original hardwood floors throughout. Brand new central heating/ac Large galley kitchen has new refrigerator, granite countertops,newer appliances, tile backsplash and tons of storage. Separate in home laundry room with WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED!!!! Light filled living room/dining room opens on to picket fence enclosed front yard. Loads of charm in this super cute and clean, very private home.