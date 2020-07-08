All apartments in Long Beach
1816 E 17th Street
Last updated January 8 2020 at 2:59 PM

1816 E 17th Street

1816 East 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1816 East 17th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow style home on a huge lot, close to freeways, Retro Row and transportation. Giant 4 car garage plus additional workspace, behind gated fence. This Home has a recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom Original hardwood floors throughout. Brand new central heating/ac Large galley kitchen has new refrigerator, granite countertops,newer appliances, tile backsplash and tons of storage. Separate in home laundry room with WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED!!!! Light filled living room/dining room opens on to picket fence enclosed front yard. Loads of charm in this super cute and clean, very private home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 E 17th Street have any available units?
1816 E 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 E 17th Street have?
Some of 1816 E 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 E 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1816 E 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 E 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1816 E 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1816 E 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1816 E 17th Street offers parking.
Does 1816 E 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1816 E 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 E 17th Street have a pool?
No, 1816 E 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1816 E 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 1816 E 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 E 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 E 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

