Long Beach, CA
1768 NEWPORT Avenue
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:41 AM

1768 NEWPORT Avenue

1768 N Newport Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1768 N Newport Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Wonderful townhome close to Cal State and the traffic Circle. 3 beds and 2 full baths upstairs and a powder room downstairs. Double attached garage with laundry hook ups. GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERS AND LAMINATE FLOORING IN THE LIVING/FAMILY ROOM! Shared courtyard in the rear of the building. Large master bed with attached bathroom and walk-in closet. Large upper level patio! Washer and Dryer hookups in the garage. DOUBLE ATTACHED GARAGE! 10 minutes to the beach. 25 mins to LAX and Orange County Airport. 10 mins to 405, 22 and 605 Freeways.
Available September 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1768 NEWPORT Avenue have any available units?
1768 NEWPORT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1768 NEWPORT Avenue have?
Some of 1768 NEWPORT Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1768 NEWPORT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1768 NEWPORT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1768 NEWPORT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1768 NEWPORT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1768 NEWPORT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1768 NEWPORT Avenue offers parking.
Does 1768 NEWPORT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1768 NEWPORT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1768 NEWPORT Avenue have a pool?
No, 1768 NEWPORT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1768 NEWPORT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1768 NEWPORT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1768 NEWPORT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1768 NEWPORT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
