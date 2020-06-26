1738 Junipero Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804 Lee School
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This completely renovated spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home comes with newly installed hardwood and tile flooring. This kitchen offers new appliances, cabinets, and new granite counter tops. This unit also includes all utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1738 Junipero Ave have any available units?
1738 Junipero Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1738 Junipero Ave have?
Some of 1738 Junipero Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 Junipero Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1738 Junipero Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 Junipero Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1738 Junipero Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1738 Junipero Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1738 Junipero Ave offers parking.
Does 1738 Junipero Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1738 Junipero Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 Junipero Ave have a pool?
No, 1738 Junipero Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1738 Junipero Ave have accessible units?
No, 1738 Junipero Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 Junipero Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1738 Junipero Ave has units with dishwashers.