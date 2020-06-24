Rent Calculator
1160 Magnolia Avenue
1160 Magnolia Avenue
1160 Magnolia Ave
No Longer Available
1160 Magnolia Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City
some paid utils
1160 Magnolia Avenue - Property Id: 117222
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117222
Property Id 117222
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4883455)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1160 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
1160 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 1160 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1160 Magnolia Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 1160 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
No, 1160 Magnolia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1160 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1160 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1160 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1160 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1160 Magnolia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1160 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
