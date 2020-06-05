Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1100 E. Ocean Blvd. #12 Available 09/10/19 Secluded Beach Front Hideaway with Breathtaking Views from Common Patio! - This amazing upper level unit is nestled in a low-rise, classical-styled condo building, tucked away in a unique garden setting. The unit features plush carpeting, fresh paint, a formal dining area and a huge open living room.There is a completely tiled bathroom, tons of cabinets, and closets throughout the entire unit. The bedroom features dual closets, track lighting and two large windows. Also featured is an open floor-plan with formal entry area, kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stove and refrigerator. Completing this condo is the direct beach access, and a shared BBQ area/patio above the beach with private steps to the beach. Located near Ocean Blvd. and Cerritos Ave.



For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



No Dogs Allowed



