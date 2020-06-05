All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

1100 E. Ocean Blvd. #12

1100 E Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1100 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1100 E. Ocean Blvd. #12 Available 09/10/19 Secluded Beach Front Hideaway with Breathtaking Views from Common Patio! - This amazing upper level unit is nestled in a low-rise, classical-styled condo building, tucked away in a unique garden setting. The unit features plush carpeting, fresh paint, a formal dining area and a huge open living room.There is a completely tiled bathroom, tons of cabinets, and closets throughout the entire unit. The bedroom features dual closets, track lighting and two large windows. Also featured is an open floor-plan with formal entry area, kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stove and refrigerator. Completing this condo is the direct beach access, and a shared BBQ area/patio above the beach with private steps to the beach. Located near Ocean Blvd. and Cerritos Ave.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5063501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 E. Ocean Blvd. #12 have any available units?
1100 E. Ocean Blvd. #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 E. Ocean Blvd. #12 have?
Some of 1100 E. Ocean Blvd. #12's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 E. Ocean Blvd. #12 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 E. Ocean Blvd. #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 E. Ocean Blvd. #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 E. Ocean Blvd. #12 is pet friendly.
Does 1100 E. Ocean Blvd. #12 offer parking?
No, 1100 E. Ocean Blvd. #12 does not offer parking.
Does 1100 E. Ocean Blvd. #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 E. Ocean Blvd. #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 E. Ocean Blvd. #12 have a pool?
No, 1100 E. Ocean Blvd. #12 does not have a pool.
Does 1100 E. Ocean Blvd. #12 have accessible units?
No, 1100 E. Ocean Blvd. #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 E. Ocean Blvd. #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 E. Ocean Blvd. #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
