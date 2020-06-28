Rent Calculator
1076 Bennett Ave
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1076 Bennett Ave
1076 Bennett Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1076 Bennett Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 spacious apartment east long beach - Property Id: 148921
beautiful 2 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bathroom, dining room with on site laundry and car port parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148921p
Property Id 148921
(RLNE5103895)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1076 Bennett Ave have any available units?
1076 Bennett Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1076 Bennett Ave have?
Some of 1076 Bennett Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1076 Bennett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1076 Bennett Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1076 Bennett Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1076 Bennett Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1076 Bennett Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1076 Bennett Ave offers parking.
Does 1076 Bennett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1076 Bennett Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1076 Bennett Ave have a pool?
No, 1076 Bennett Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1076 Bennett Ave have accessible units?
No, 1076 Bennett Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1076 Bennett Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1076 Bennett Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
