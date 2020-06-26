All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 18 2020 at 8:07 AM

1070 E 7th Street

1070 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1070 East 7th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Franklin School

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
*** 1 bed, 1 bath Clean Unit situated in downtown Long Beach neighborhood. Ready for move in today ASAP, schedule time to see & rent this nice unit while it’s still available ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 E 7th Street have any available units?
1070 E 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1070 E 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1070 E 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 E 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1070 E 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1070 E 7th Street offer parking?
No, 1070 E 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1070 E 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1070 E 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 E 7th Street have a pool?
No, 1070 E 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1070 E 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 1070 E 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 E 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1070 E 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1070 E 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1070 E 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
