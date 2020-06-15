25 Bloomington St

Amenities
Fantastic upgraded Aldenhouse Condo in Ladera Ranch. Tri-Level expanded to 3 Bedroom (or 2 with den/office), 2 Bathroom with 1,723 square feet of living space. Colonial inspired Architectural style, spacious tri-level with vaulted ceilings, neutral decor & fantastic upgrades, white Euro cabinets, brick-Face Fireplace & tv Niche, ideal location with wonderful view. Near by park, Gazebo & Rose Garden Ladera Ranch Community Pools, Parks and Trails. Walking distance to Town Green park & Mercantile Shopping Plaza. Take advantage of all of Ladera's amenities including 10 pools, 4 clubhouses, water park, skate park & award winning schools.