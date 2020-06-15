All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:29 AM

25 Bloomington St

25 Bloomington Street · (657) 214-1119
Location

25 Bloomington Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Township Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1723 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fantastic upgraded Aldenhouse Condo in Ladera Ranch. Tri-Level expanded to 3 Bedroom (or 2 with den/office), 2 Bathroom with 1,723 square feet of living space. Colonial inspired Architectural style, spacious tri-level with vaulted ceilings, neutral decor & fantastic upgrades, white Euro cabinets, brick-Face Fireplace & tv Niche, ideal location with wonderful view. Near by park, Gazebo & Rose Garden Ladera Ranch Community Pools, Parks and Trails. Walking distance to Town Green park & Mercantile Shopping Plaza. Take advantage of all of Ladera's amenities including 10 pools, 4 clubhouses, water park, skate park & award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Bloomington St have any available units?
25 Bloomington St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Bloomington St have?
Some of 25 Bloomington St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Bloomington St currently offering any rent specials?
25 Bloomington St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Bloomington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Bloomington St is pet friendly.
Does 25 Bloomington St offer parking?
Yes, 25 Bloomington St does offer parking.
Does 25 Bloomington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Bloomington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Bloomington St have a pool?
Yes, 25 Bloomington St has a pool.
Does 25 Bloomington St have accessible units?
No, 25 Bloomington St does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Bloomington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Bloomington St has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Bloomington St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Bloomington St has units with air conditioning.
