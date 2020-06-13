143 Apartments for rent in Ladera Ranch, CA with balcony

Brand spanking new, the expertly planned town of Ladera Ranch first broke ground in 1999 and isnt quite topped off. Built entirely with families in mind, it has more amenities than a traditional nuclear unit can shake a stick at.

Its hard not to detect a touch of the Stepford lifestyle in Ladera Ranch, but its a completely benign comparison. Planned from start to finish, this community provides a singular family-friendly experience; other cities just can't compete. From water and skate parks to daily programs and classes, the unincorporated town has everything a future society could want for its children, except you dont have to wait for the future. Its true, LR suffered dramatic losses during the great housing crash, but it's up and running again, with gorgeous, oversized (and pricey) homes; picture-perfect landscapes (diligently maintained by the HOA); and even an impressive collection of hiking trails for outdoorsy types who need an escape (nice try) to the beach without jumping in the car. Yes, you need a membership card to do anything, but there are no (visible) gates. So dont worry; you can leave anytime. You just wont want to.