Apartment List
/
CA
/
ladera ranch
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

143 Apartments for rent in Ladera Ranch, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Township Village
14 Units Available
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bridgepark District
1 Unit Available
28 Livingston Place
28 Livingston Place, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1548 sqft
Welcome home! This beautiful home has an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and just under 1600sq. ft. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters and designer paint.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Avendale Village
1 Unit Available
32 SELLAS Road N
32 Sellas Road North, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1818 sqft
Amazing opportunity! Best location in Ladera Ranch! Featuring Panoramic Views and an amazing, oversized lot! The house is located right across from the fabulous Founder's Park, walking distance to amazing pools, Splash Pad, tennis courts, sand

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Oak Knoll Village
1 Unit Available
25 Mason Lane
25 Mason Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
3425 sqft
Premium location with panoramic canyon views. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 3 car garage. Great home for entertaining with separate formal living & dining rooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Echo Ridge Village
1 Unit Available
6 Nectar Court
6 Nectar Ct, Ladera Ranch, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,995
3784 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home, Built in 2018! Located in the Heirloom tract of the up and coming wonderful new community of Esencia in Rancho Mission Viejo. The 5 BR, 5.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Covenant Hills Village
1 Unit Available
12 Vasto Street
12 Vasto St, Ladera Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
2723 sqft
This modern farmhouse design includes contemporary finishes and features including quartz kitchen, laundry and bath counter tops.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Avendale Village
1 Unit Available
10 Ranunculus Street
10 Ranunculus Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
3909 sqft
Modern Elegance greets you at this POOL & VIEW residence at Sumners Way in Ladera Ranch. Recently Renovated, this 5 Bedroom (builder option is currently a Bonus w/ensuite bath), 4 Bath + Main level Enclosed Office + Main level Bonus Room/Flex Room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Avendale Village
1 Unit Available
3 Toribeth Street
3 Toribeth Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1698 sqft
Charming home located in the highly desirable area of Avendale Village. Come and enjoy all the amenities that Ladera Ranch has to offer. Conveniently located across from Founder's Park and Ladera Ranch Elementary and Middle School.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Township Village
1 Unit Available
46 Three Vines Court
46 Three Vines Court, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1346 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home, located in the lovely community of Three Vines, in Ladera Ranch. Follow the garden path to your beautiful white picket fenced home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Wycliffe Village
1 Unit Available
5 WOOD BARN Road
5 Wood Barn Road, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1610 sqft
Great single family detached home! White picket fence gives this home charming curb appeal. New interior & exterior paint,landscaping is been totally renewed, clean throughout.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Terramor Village
1 Unit Available
34 Platinum Circle
34 Platinum Circle, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1500 sqft
This gorgeous Townhouse. Beautiful New Engineered Wood Floors, Brand New Carpets, New Fresh Paint Throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Echo Ridge Village
1 Unit Available
33 Walbert Lane
33 Walbert Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1600 sqft
An outstanding opportunity to live in the wonderful community of Atherton Glen located in the heart of Ladera Ranch. This fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Terramor Village
1 Unit Available
34 Sheridan
34 Sheridan Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1594 sqft
Stunning condo for rent in wonderful Ladera Ranch! Upon entering through the welcoming front door and deck for grilling out, you'll find a family room with a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings, with a storage closet and direct access to the garage

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Avendale Village
1 Unit Available
17 Irish Moss Street
17 Irish Moss Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1703 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful cozy 3 bedroom detached home in the "Savannah" community of Ladera Ranch. Walking distance to parks, pools, trails and Award Winning Schools.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Covenant Hills Village
1 Unit Available
17 Tranquility Place
17 Tranquility Place, Ladera Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3984 sqft
Fully furnished executive lease . Tuscan estate in Covenant Hills, the gated portion of Ladera Ranch. Quick possession possible for well qualified applicants.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Terramor Village
1 Unit Available
40 Quartz Lane
40 Quartz Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1600 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath condo will have brand NEW PAINT & CARPET!! This generously sized 1,600 sq. foot home is located in the quiet Sutter’s Mill subdivision (off Narrow Canyon) of Ladera Ranch & is highly upgraded.
Results within 1 mile of Ladera Ranch
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
10 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,720
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27688 Aquamarine Unit 134
27688 Aquamarine, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED "HILLCREST VILLAGE" CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH GARAGE - Newly remodeled 2 story condo in desirable "Hillcrest Village" community. 2 bedrooms/2 baths. 1206 sq.ft. (per assessor). Large living room with cozy fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Marbella
1 Unit Available
30522 Via Andalusia
30522 Via Andalusia, San Juan Capistrano, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
6196 sqft
An extraordinary custom built 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath, 6000 sq. ft. plus residence located in the guard gated community of Marbella Estates!! Main floor office area with significant built-ins.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
26824 Turquoise
26824 Turquoise, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1206 sqft
Upper level home with living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, and master bedroom downstairs; secondary bedroom and bathroom are upstairs. Updated two bedrooms and two bathrooms with approximately 1,200 square feet in Hillcrest Village.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Emerald Point
1 Unit Available
27406 Daffodil Pl
27406 Daffodil Pl, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1221 sqft
Live in Luxury: Beautifully Upgraded Fully Furnished Townhome - This fully furnished townhome has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 Half Bathroom and a spacious patio making it a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining At 1,221 square
Results within 5 miles of Ladera Ranch
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
17 Units Available
The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista, San Juan Capistrano, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
964 sqft
This Mediterranean-style community is located at the confluence of San Diego Freeway and Highway 1, so retail and dining options abound. The pet-friendly, smoke-free community has a hot tub and pool. In-unit fireplaces available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
City Guide for Ladera Ranch, CA

Brand spanking new, the expertly planned town of Ladera Ranch first broke ground in 1999 and isnt quite topped off. Built entirely with families in mind, it has more amenities than a traditional nuclear unit can shake a stick at.

Its hard not to detect a touch of the Stepford lifestyle in Ladera Ranch, but its a completely benign comparison. Planned from start to finish, this community provides a singular family-friendly experience; other cities just can't compete. From water and skate parks to daily programs and classes, the unincorporated town has everything a future society could want for its children, except you dont have to wait for the future. Its true, LR suffered dramatic losses during the great housing crash, but it's up and running again, with gorgeous, oversized (and pricey) homes; picture-perfect landscapes (diligently maintained by the HOA); and even an impressive collection of hiking trails for outdoorsy types who need an escape (nice try) to the beach without jumping in the car. Yes, you need a membership card to do anything, but there are no (visible) gates. So dont worry; you can leave anytime. You just wont want to. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ladera Ranch, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ladera Ranch renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLadera Ranch 3 BedroomsLadera Ranch Accessible Apartments
Ladera Ranch Apartments with BalconyLadera Ranch Apartments with GarageLadera Ranch Apartments with GymLadera Ranch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLadera Ranch Apartments with Parking
Ladera Ranch Apartments with PoolLadera Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerLadera Ranch Dog Friendly ApartmentsLadera Ranch Furnished ApartmentsLadera Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego