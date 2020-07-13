166 Apartments for rent in Ladera Ranch, CA with parking
Brand spanking new, the expertly planned town of Ladera Ranch first broke ground in 1999 and isnt quite topped off. Built entirely with families in mind, it has more amenities than a traditional nuclear unit can shake a stick at.
Its hard not to detect a touch of the Stepford lifestyle in Ladera Ranch, but its a completely benign comparison. Planned from start to finish, this community provides a singular family-friendly experience; other cities just can't compete. From water and skate parks to daily programs and classes, the unincorporated town has everything a future society could want for its children, except you dont have to wait for the future. Its true, LR suffered dramatic losses during the great housing crash, but it's up and running again, with gorgeous, oversized (and pricey) homes; picture-perfect landscapes (diligently maintained by the HOA); and even an impressive collection of hiking trails for outdoorsy types who need an escape (nice try) to the beach without jumping in the car. Yes, you need a membership card to do anything, but there are no (visible) gates. So dont worry; you can leave anytime. You just wont want to. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ladera Ranch apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.