166 Apartments for rent in Ladera Ranch, CA with parking

Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Township Village
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
1250 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Covenant Hills Village
33 Tuscany
33 Tuscany, Ladera Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2084 sqft
A beautifully maintained 4 bed / 2.5 bath home perfectly situated within the guard gated community of Covenant Hills in Ladera Ranch.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Township Village
25 Bloomington St
25 Bloomington Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1723 sqft
Fantastic upgraded Aldenhouse Condo in Ladera Ranch. Tri-Level expanded to 3 Bedroom (or 2 with den/office), 2 Bathroom with 1,723 square feet of living space.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Terramor Village
34 Platinum Circle
34 Platinum Circle, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1500 sqft
This gorgeous Townhouse. Beautiful New Engineered Wood Floors, Brand New Carpets, New Fresh Paint Throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Terramor Village
163 Patria
163 Patria, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1490 sqft
Best Locations in the Tract, This END Unit has more light and Extra Large Courtyard with Fence. View is Spectacular facing the greenbelt and hills. This is a must come to see it property.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Township Village
8 Stone Turret Court
8 Stone Turret Court, Ladera Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2003 sqft
Desirable Ladera Rancy Community with great school district. Chaparral Elementary, Ladera Middle School,Tesoro High school.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Echo Ridge Village
6 Nectar Court
6 Nectar Ct, Ladera Ranch, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,995
3784 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home, Built in 2018! Located in the Heirloom tract of the up and coming wonderful new community of Esencia in Rancho Mission Viejo. The 5 BR, 5.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Avendale Village
73 Wildflower Place
73 Wildflower Place, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1617 sqft
Ladera Ranch living! This charming home boasts new paint and new carpet upstairs! Downstairs is durable and inviting wood laminate. All appliances included! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1617 sq ft with a two car attached garage.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Terramor Village
4 Baliza Road
4 Baliza Rd, Ladera Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
2768 sqft
Pool sized lot on the most coveted street in Esencia. Location is one of the many outstanding features of this home. Just a few blocks from a brand new Elementary school, a short walk to a world-class community farm, and a huge private backyard.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Covenant Hills Village
68 Fosco Street
68 Fosco St, Ladera Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1948 sqft
Brand new home located in the master-planned community of Esencia in Rancho Mission Viejo. Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, with downstairs bedroom and bath. Two car attached garage with direct access.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Township Village
32 Three Vine
32 Three Vines Court, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1376 sqft
Ladera Ranch is well known for great schools, walking distance to award winning elementary school and middle school, library. The community surrounded by mountains and green belt, many parks and heated pool, water parks.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Township Village
28 First Street
28 First Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1609 sqft
Rarely up for lease, best street in Ladera Ranch.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Covenant Hills Village
115 Listo Street
115 Listo St, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1456 sqft
Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home located in the wonderful 55+ community of Gavilan, located in the Esencia neighborhood of Rancho Mission Viejo.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Covenant Hills Village
98 Baculo Street
98 Baculo St, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1827 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT in Esencia's Aria, fully detached, two-story with three full bedrooms, two and one-half baths, over sized two-car direct access bay garage with additional storage area and a fully enclosed backyard! Open floor plan with upgraded

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Terramor Village
34 Sheridan
34 Sheridan Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1594 sqft
Stunning condo for rent in wonderful Ladera Ranch! Upon entering through the welcoming front door and deck for grilling out, you'll find a family room with a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings, with a storage closet and direct access to the garage

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Wycliffe Village
17 Corbin Street
17 Corbin Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1335 sqft
Light and bright turnkey end unit! Updates and upgrades galore! This highly desired floor plan offers 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom downstairs.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
12 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,703
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.

1 of 72

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26956 Diamond
26956 Diamond, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1302 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 STORY CONDO/HUGE YARD - Hillcrest Village end unit, 2 story condo. 1302 sq.ft. No one above or below. Huge rear yard with mountain view. 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Both bedrooms up. Very large living room with fireplace.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Califia
26435 Marsala Way
26435 Marsala Way, Mission Viejo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3000 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous and immaculate home!! This elegant 3000 sq.ft. house with 4 bedrooms + king sized bonus room. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, double oven, 5 burner stove top.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5 Limero Street
5 Limero St, Orange County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1548 sqft
This property has the most sought after 2 bedroom floor-plan in this entire tract.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
27827 EMERALD
27827 Emerald, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED Charming upper-unit condo. Light & Spacious with Catheral Ceiling. Large living room with Fire place. Hardwood floor throughout. Granite counter top. Walking distance to Saddleback College.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Greystone
26244 Devonshire
26244 Devonshire, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1418 sqft
Looking for a Driveway? THIS IS IT!!! The feeling of resort living right here at home. Enter to the "great room" brightened by cathedral high windows to enjoy natural light. The feeling is Garden Room . This town home features an Open floor plan.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Califia
26091 San Marino Court
26091 San Marino Court, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2601 sqft
**CHOICE OF SCHOOLS!! Bellagio-Bright**Open Spacious Floor Plan**4 Bed/Balcoy & 3 Bath**Main Floor Bedroom w/Bath**Three car garage**Vaulted cathedral high ceiling in living area**Separate Family Room & Living Room w/Cozy Fireplace**Formal Dining
Brand spanking new, the expertly planned town of Ladera Ranch first broke ground in 1999 and isnt quite topped off. Built entirely with families in mind, it has more amenities than a traditional nuclear unit can shake a stick at.

Its hard not to detect a touch of the Stepford lifestyle in Ladera Ranch, but its a completely benign comparison. Planned from start to finish, this community provides a singular family-friendly experience; other cities just can't compete. From water and skate parks to daily programs and classes, the unincorporated town has everything a future society could want for its children, except you dont have to wait for the future. Its true, LR suffered dramatic losses during the great housing crash, but it's up and running again, with gorgeous, oversized (and pricey) homes; picture-perfect landscapes (diligently maintained by the HOA); and even an impressive collection of hiking trails for outdoorsy types who need an escape (nice try) to the beach without jumping in the car. Yes, you need a membership card to do anything, but there are no (visible) gates. So dont worry; you can leave anytime. You just wont want to. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ladera Ranch, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ladera Ranch apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

