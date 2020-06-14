Apartment List
/
CA
/
ladera ranch
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:50 PM

201 Apartments for rent in Ladera Ranch, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ladera Ranch renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Township Village
14 Units Available
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Avendale Village
1 Unit Available
10 Ranunculus Street
10 Ranunculus Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
3909 sqft
Modern Elegance greets you at this POOL & VIEW residence at Sumners Way in Ladera Ranch. Recently Renovated, this 5 Bedroom (builder option is currently a Bonus w/ensuite bath), 4 Bath + Main level Enclosed Office + Main level Bonus Room/Flex Room.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Covenant Hills Village
1 Unit Available
5 Moonlight
5 Moonlight Isle, Ladera Ranch, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
5750 sqft
As you arrive to the front steps of this Colonial Manor, you will feel the Elegance and Grandeur of this designer home. Situated on a wide Cul De Sac street, this home boasts an open floor plan which exudes style and grace.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Avendale Village
1 Unit Available
3 Toribeth Street
3 Toribeth Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1698 sqft
Charming home located in the highly desirable area of Avendale Village. Come and enjoy all the amenities that Ladera Ranch has to offer. Conveniently located across from Founder's Park and Ladera Ranch Elementary and Middle School.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Township Village
1 Unit Available
46 Three Vines Court
46 Three Vines Court, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1346 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home, located in the lovely community of Three Vines, in Ladera Ranch. Follow the garden path to your beautiful white picket fenced home.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Terramor Village
1 Unit Available
34 Platinum Circle
34 Platinum Circle, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1500 sqft
This gorgeous Townhouse. Beautiful New Engineered Wood Floors, Brand New Carpets, New Fresh Paint Throughout.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Avendale Village
1 Unit Available
17 Irish Moss Street
17 Irish Moss Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1703 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful cozy 3 bedroom detached home in the "Savannah" community of Ladera Ranch. Walking distance to parks, pools, trails and Award Winning Schools.
Results within 1 mile of Ladera Ranch

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Poppyfield Lane
12 Poppyfield Lane, Orange County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rare Rental Home in Las Flores, CA - Property Id: 118721 Best location on this tract. Beautiful 3BR/2.5Bath / 2car garage plus 1 parking pass, single family home located in Las Flores, CA right next to the community Pool/Spa.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Auburn Ridge
1 Unit Available
26712 Baronet
26712 Baronet, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2108 sqft
Fantastic Opportunity to lease this upgraded and gorgeous Auburn Ridge home with 3 car garage and epoxy floors.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
26863 Jasper
26863 Jasper, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upstairs carriage unit with no one below . One large bedroom plus den. Upgraded with newer bathroom and kitchen with granite counter tops and refrigerator .Fireplace in the living room with wood floors. inside laundry room with washer and dryer.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
26824 Turquoise
26824 Turquoise, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1206 sqft
Upper level home with living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, and master bedroom downstairs; secondary bedroom and bathroom are upstairs. Updated two bedrooms and two bathrooms with approximately 1,200 square feet in Hillcrest Village.
Results within 5 miles of Ladera Ranch
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
11 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,853
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,693
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
59 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
19 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
42 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,860
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,695
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,893
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Laguna Hills
13 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,949
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,502
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,916
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1190 sqft
Newly updated homes in a community with a basketball court and pool. Hike at nearby Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Have easy access to I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Minutes from the ocean.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
54 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,974
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
City Guide for Ladera Ranch, CA

Brand spanking new, the expertly planned town of Ladera Ranch first broke ground in 1999 and isnt quite topped off. Built entirely with families in mind, it has more amenities than a traditional nuclear unit can shake a stick at.

Its hard not to detect a touch of the Stepford lifestyle in Ladera Ranch, but its a completely benign comparison. Planned from start to finish, this community provides a singular family-friendly experience; other cities just can't compete. From water and skate parks to daily programs and classes, the unincorporated town has everything a future society could want for its children, except you dont have to wait for the future. Its true, LR suffered dramatic losses during the great housing crash, but it's up and running again, with gorgeous, oversized (and pricey) homes; picture-perfect landscapes (diligently maintained by the HOA); and even an impressive collection of hiking trails for outdoorsy types who need an escape (nice try) to the beach without jumping in the car. Yes, you need a membership card to do anything, but there are no (visible) gates. So dont worry; you can leave anytime. You just wont want to. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ladera Ranch, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ladera Ranch renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLadera Ranch 3 BedroomsLadera Ranch Accessible Apartments
Ladera Ranch Apartments with BalconyLadera Ranch Apartments with GarageLadera Ranch Apartments with GymLadera Ranch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLadera Ranch Apartments with Parking
Ladera Ranch Apartments with PoolLadera Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerLadera Ranch Dog Friendly ApartmentsLadera Ranch Furnished ApartmentsLadera Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego