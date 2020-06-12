/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
267 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Ladera Ranch, CA
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Township Village
13 Units Available
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1060 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Township Village
1 Unit Available
25 Bloomington St
25 Bloomington Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1723 sqft
Fantastic upgraded Aldenhouse Condo in Ladera Ranch. Tri-Level expanded to 3 Bedroom (or 2 with den/office), 2 Bathroom with 1,723 square feet of living space.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Wycliffe Village
1 Unit Available
17 Corbin Street
17 Corbin Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1335 sqft
Light and bright turnkey end unit! Updates and upgrades galore! This highly desired floor plan offers 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom downstairs.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Terramor Village
1 Unit Available
34 Sheridan
34 Sheridan Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1594 sqft
Stunning condo for rent in wonderful Ladera Ranch! Upon entering through the welcoming front door and deck for grilling out, you'll find a family room with a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings, with a storage closet and direct access to the garage
Results within 1 mile of Ladera Ranch
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
10 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
5 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
26956 Diamond
26956 Diamond, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1302 sqft
26956 Diamond Available 06/19/20 SPACIOUS 2 STORY CONDO/HUGE YARD - Hillcrest Village end unit, 2 story condo. 1302 sq.ft. No one above or below. Huge rear yard with mountain view. 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Both bedrooms up.
1 of 21
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
27688 Aquamarine Unit 134
27688 Aquamarine, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED "HILLCREST VILLAGE" CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH GARAGE - Newly remodeled 2 story condo in desirable "Hillcrest Village" community. 2 bedrooms/2 baths. 1206 sq.ft. (per assessor). Large living room with cozy fireplace.
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
9 Strawflower
9 Strawflower St, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1373 sqft
9 Strawflower Available 07/01/20 LADERA RANCH CONDO for rent - 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Baths - WALKING DISTANCE TO PARK AND POOL! This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo is located across the street from one of Ladera's most association beautiful pool and park.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Wycliffe Village
1 Unit Available
40 Marcilla
40 Marcilla, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1228 sqft
Welcome to the Sansovino tract of Ladera Ranch. This highly sought after two-bedroom corner property with two car attached garage, new carpet and fresh paint is now available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
26824 Turquoise
26824 Turquoise, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1206 sqft
Upper level home with living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, and master bedroom downstairs; secondary bedroom and bathroom are upstairs. Updated two bedrooms and two bathrooms with approximately 1,200 square feet in Hillcrest Village.
Results within 5 miles of Ladera Ranch
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Laguna Heights
29 Units Available
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1190 sqft
Newly updated homes in a community with a basketball court and pool. Hike at nearby Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Have easy access to I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Minutes from the ocean.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Central Laguna Hills
31 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
43 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
59 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central Laguna Hills
15 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
21 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,827
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
Verified
1 of 117
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
13 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1128 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
11 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,153
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Similar Pages
Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLadera Ranch 3 BedroomsLadera Ranch Accessible Apartments
Ladera Ranch Apartments with BalconyLadera Ranch Apartments with GarageLadera Ranch Apartments with GymLadera Ranch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLadera Ranch Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CA