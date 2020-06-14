/
furnished apartments
132 Furnished Apartments for rent in Ladera Ranch, CA
Covenant Hills Village
1 Unit Available
17 Tranquility Place
17 Tranquility Place, Ladera Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3984 sqft
Fully furnished executive lease . Tuscan estate in Covenant Hills, the gated portion of Ladera Ranch. Quick possession possible for well qualified applicants.
Results within 1 mile of Ladera Ranch
9 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,720
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Emerald Point
1 Unit Available
27406 Daffodil Pl
27406 Daffodil Pl, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1221 sqft
Live in Luxury: Beautifully Upgraded Fully Furnished Townhome - This fully furnished townhome has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 Half Bathroom and a spacious patio making it a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining At 1,221 square
Results within 5 miles of Ladera Ranch
43 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,860
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
6 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,387
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
14 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
1 Unit Available
26972 Escondido Lane
26972 Escondido Lane, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
2771 sqft
This fully furnished, 3 bedroom 2 bath single-level stunner was recently updated. highlighting an awesome location. Resort like backyard with Oversized pool and Centrally located to SoCal attractions: 20+ minutes to Disneyland, beaches, and Legoland.
El Niguel Heights
1 Unit Available
30932 Colonial Pl.
30932 Colonial Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3404 sqft
1 Unit Available
33212 Blue Fin Drive
33212 Blue Fin Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2600 sqft
Furnished Beach House with Pool - Available August 1, 2021! Furnished Beach/Pool House with 3 bedrooms and a LOFT!! Your chance to vacation in South OC in this Pool Home with fresh ocean breezes only 1.
Niguel Summit West
1 Unit Available
23203 Via Tuscany
23203 Via Tuscany, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1160 sqft
23203 Via Tuscany Available 07/01/20 VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS! Amazing Upper Condo in Desirable Niguel Summit Community! - WOW! You will not believe your eyes when you walk through the doors of this amazing upper condo! Entrance is ground level with direct
1 Unit Available
671 Via Menodz
671 Via Mendoza, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1325 sqft
Lovely furnished unit for you to enjoy. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Loft, Patio, Balcony and Remodeled kitchen. This home has high ceilings, lots of windows cause this unit to be light and bright.
1 Unit Available
597 Avenida Majorca
597 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL-55+ Community-Available August 1st thru Mid December (time period negotiable)-3 Month Minimum rental. Beautifully Remodeled Cottage Style End Unit Valencia Model with Front Patio and Atrium.
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
21 Dover Place
21 Dover Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1414 sqft
One year lease or short term lease and Unfurnished or Furnished is considered.
1 Unit Available
28 Corniche Drive
28 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1165 sqft
Available for 3 to 12 month Lease Term. Furnished, Monarch Hills Condo, Ideally Located in Monarch Beach just Minutes to the Ritz Carlton, St. Regis Hotel & Local Monarch Beach.
1 Unit Available
32922 Avenida Del Rosal
32922 Avenida Del Rosal, San Juan Capistrano, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1216 sqft
Available starting August 1st, this stylish Harbor Lane home is furnished and available for 6-12 months. Includes all appliances and furnishings.
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
27 Portland Place
27 Portland Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1439 sqft
Available starting Oct 2020-January 2021 and then again starting in March onward in 2021. Ocean View FURNISHED monthly rental.
1 Unit Available
903 RONDA SEVILLA
903 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1057 sqft
55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY! FULLY FURNISHED FOR MINIMUM OF 4 MONTHS UP TO 12 MONTHS, OR MORE.
1 Unit Available
781 VIA LOS ALOS
781 Via Los Altos, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1009 sqft
Beautiful, Tranquil setting with view of open greenbelt from living room and bedrooms. Wall has been lowered to enjoy the outdoor scenery. Lovely furnished 2 bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
827 Via Alhambra
827 Via Alhambra, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1009 sqft
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on showings, rental applications must be submitted prior to scheduling showings. Email requests for rental applications to: moonesa.amini@gmail.com. 55+ residential community.
1 Unit Available
3749 Calle Casino
3749 Calle Casino, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1774 sqft
AWESOME PANORAMIC VIEW INCLUDES OCEAN, COASTLINE, CATALINA ISLAND AND DANA POINT HARBOR FROM THIS 2 STORY TOWN HOME. FULLY FURNISHED FOR YOUR COMFORT AND LEISURE. 2 LARGE DECKS ARE GREAT FOR RELAXING OR ENTERTAINING.
1 Unit Available
35 Laguna Woods Drive
35 Laguna Woods Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2582 sqft
Smashing renovated home in gated community on single loaded street with no thru traffic. This beauty has no homes directly behind with beautiful green grassy area and lovely vegetation. Great open view space.
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel
1 Unit Available
245 Shorebreaker Drive
245 Shorebreaker Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1107 sqft
Here's your chance to spend a summer or fall at the beach in style and comfort! This incredibly remodeled condo is only about 2 miles from the beach and is tastefully furnished and ready for you to move right in for the summer months! Every square
1 Unit Available
25701 WINDJAMMER DR.
25701 Windjammer Drive, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
TURN KEY Executive FURNISHED DELIGHTFUL Courtyard home .. The 2 car garage enters into gated inner garden patio. Light, brightness welcomes you to A beautifully neutral toned comfortable home.
1 Unit Available
723 Calle Camisa
723 Calle Comisa, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1242 sqft
