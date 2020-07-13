/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:42 AM
115 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ladera Ranch, CA
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Township Village
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
1250 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Township Village
25 Bloomington St
25 Bloomington Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1723 sqft
Fantastic upgraded Aldenhouse Condo in Ladera Ranch. Tri-Level expanded to 3 Bedroom (or 2 with den/office), 2 Bathroom with 1,723 square feet of living space.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Township Village
8 Stone Turret Court
8 Stone Turret Court, Ladera Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2003 sqft
Desirable Ladera Rancy Community with great school district. Chaparral Elementary, Ladera Middle School,Tesoro High school.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Avendale Village
73 Wildflower Place
73 Wildflower Place, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1617 sqft
Ladera Ranch living! This charming home boasts new paint and new carpet upstairs! Downstairs is durable and inviting wood laminate. All appliances included! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1617 sq ft with a two car attached garage.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Covenant Hills Village
115 Listo Street
115 Listo St, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1456 sqft
Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home located in the wonderful 55+ community of Gavilan, located in the Esencia neighborhood of Rancho Mission Viejo.
Results within 1 mile of Ladera Ranch
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
12 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,703
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
1 of 72
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26956 Diamond
26956 Diamond, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1302 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 STORY CONDO/HUGE YARD - Hillcrest Village end unit, 2 story condo. 1302 sq.ft. No one above or below. Huge rear yard with mountain view. 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Both bedrooms up. Very large living room with fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Ladera Ranch
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
106 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
36 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
10 Units Available
Marina Hills
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
24 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,680
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
40 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,815
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
61 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,711
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Verified
1 of 117
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
28 Units Available
Laguna Heights
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,967
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
13 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
20 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,848
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,838
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,624
1190 sqft
Newly updated homes in a community with a basketball court and pool. Hike at nearby Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Have easy access to I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Minutes from the ocean.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
29 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Similar Pages
Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLadera Ranch 3 BedroomsLadera Ranch Accessible Apartments
Ladera Ranch Apartments with BalconyLadera Ranch Apartments with GarageLadera Ranch Apartments with GymLadera Ranch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLadera Ranch Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CA