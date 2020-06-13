Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

114 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ladera Ranch, CA

Finding an apartment in Ladera Ranch that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Township Village
14 Units Available
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Township Village
1 Unit Available
25 Bloomington St
25 Bloomington Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1723 sqft
Fantastic upgraded Aldenhouse Condo in Ladera Ranch. Tri-Level expanded to 3 Bedroom (or 2 with den/office), 2 Bathroom with 1,723 square feet of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Ladera Ranch
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
5 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
10 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,720
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27688 Aquamarine Unit 134
27688 Aquamarine, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED "HILLCREST VILLAGE" CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH GARAGE - Newly remodeled 2 story condo in desirable "Hillcrest Village" community. 2 bedrooms/2 baths. 1206 sq.ft. (per assessor). Large living room with cozy fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26956 Diamond
26956 Diamond, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1302 sqft
26956 Diamond Available 06/19/20 SPACIOUS 2 STORY CONDO/HUGE YARD - Hillcrest Village end unit, 2 story condo. 1302 sq.ft. No one above or below. Huge rear yard with mountain view. 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Both bedrooms up.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Poppyfield Lane
12 Poppyfield Lane, Orange County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rare Rental Home in Las Flores, CA - Property Id: 118721 Best location on this tract. Beautiful 3BR/2.5Bath / 2car garage plus 1 parking pass, single family home located in Las Flores, CA right next to the community Pool/Spa.
Results within 5 miles of Ladera Ranch
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
11 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,853
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,695
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
61 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
25 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,893
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Laguna Heights
31 Units Available
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central Laguna Hills
15 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,916
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1190 sqft
Newly updated homes in a community with a basketball court and pool. Hike at nearby Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Have easy access to I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Minutes from the ocean.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
54 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,974
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,488
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
Marina Hills
7 Units Available
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
10 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
20 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
City Guide for Ladera Ranch, CA

Brand spanking new, the expertly planned town of Ladera Ranch first broke ground in 1999 and isnt quite topped off. Built entirely with families in mind, it has more amenities than a traditional nuclear unit can shake a stick at.

Its hard not to detect a touch of the Stepford lifestyle in Ladera Ranch, but its a completely benign comparison. Planned from start to finish, this community provides a singular family-friendly experience; other cities just can't compete. From water and skate parks to daily programs and classes, the unincorporated town has everything a future society could want for its children, except you dont have to wait for the future. Its true, LR suffered dramatic losses during the great housing crash, but it's up and running again, with gorgeous, oversized (and pricey) homes; picture-perfect landscapes (diligently maintained by the HOA); and even an impressive collection of hiking trails for outdoorsy types who need an escape (nice try) to the beach without jumping in the car. Yes, you need a membership card to do anything, but there are no (visible) gates. So dont worry; you can leave anytime. You just wont want to. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ladera Ranch, CA

Finding an apartment in Ladera Ranch that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

