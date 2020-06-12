/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ladera Ranch, CA
Verified
Township Village
14 Units Available
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California.
Avendale Village
1 Unit Available
32 SELLAS Road N
32 Sellas Road North, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1818 sqft
Amazing opportunity! Best location in Ladera Ranch! Featuring Panoramic Views and an amazing, oversized lot! The house is located right across from the fabulous Founder's Park, walking distance to amazing pools, Splash Pad, tennis courts, sand
Oak Knoll Village
1 Unit Available
25 Mason Lane
25 Mason Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA
Premium location with panoramic canyon views. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 3 car garage. Great home for entertaining with separate formal living & dining rooms.
Echo Ridge Village
1 Unit Available
6 Nectar Court
6 Nectar Ct, Ladera Ranch, CA
Welcome to this beautiful home, Built in 2018! Located in the Heirloom tract of the up and coming wonderful new community of Esencia in Rancho Mission Viejo. The 5 BR, 5.
Covenant Hills Village
1 Unit Available
12 Vasto Street
12 Vasto St, Ladera Ranch, CA
This modern farmhouse design includes contemporary finishes and features including quartz kitchen, laundry and bath counter tops.
Terramor Village
1 Unit Available
4 Baliza Road
4 Baliza Rd, Ladera Ranch, CA
Pool sized lot on the most coveted street in Esencia. Location is one of the many outstanding features of this home. Just a few blocks from a brand new Elementary school, a short walk to a world-class community farm, and a huge private backyard.
Avendale Village
1 Unit Available
10 Ranunculus Street
10 Ranunculus Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
Modern Elegance greets you at this POOL & VIEW residence at Sumners Way in Ladera Ranch. Recently Renovated, this 5 Bedroom (builder option is currently a Bonus w/ensuite bath), 4 Bath + Main level Enclosed Office + Main level Bonus Room/Flex Room.
Covenant Hills Village
1 Unit Available
5 Moonlight
5 Moonlight Isle, Ladera Ranch, CA
As you arrive to the front steps of this Colonial Manor, you will feel the Elegance and Grandeur of this designer home. Situated on a wide Cul De Sac street, this home boasts an open floor plan which exudes style and grace.
Terramor Village
1 Unit Available
163 Patria
163 Patria, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1490 sqft
Best Locations in the Tract, This END Unit has more light and Extra Large Courtyard with Fence. View is Spectacular facing the greenbelt and hills. This is a must come to see it property.
Avendale Village
1 Unit Available
3 Toribeth Street
3 Toribeth Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1698 sqft
Charming home located in the highly desirable area of Avendale Village. Come and enjoy all the amenities that Ladera Ranch has to offer. Conveniently located across from Founder's Park and Ladera Ranch Elementary and Middle School.
Avendale Village
1 Unit Available
107 Strawflower Street
107 Strawflower Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1733 sqft
Live the Ladera Life with award wining schools, multiple pools and parks, even a water park and skate park! 3 bed, 3 bath approx. 1,600 sq ft END UNIT condo with good size front yard and oversize 2 car garage.
Township Village
1 Unit Available
46 Three Vines Court
46 Three Vines Court, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1346 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home, located in the lovely community of Three Vines, in Ladera Ranch. Follow the garden path to your beautiful white picket fenced home.
Wycliffe Village
1 Unit Available
5 WOOD BARN Road
5 Wood Barn Road, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1610 sqft
Great single family detached home! White picket fence gives this home charming curb appeal. New interior & exterior paint,landscaping is been totally renewed, clean throughout.
Echo Ridge Village
1 Unit Available
33 Walbert Lane
33 Walbert Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1600 sqft
An outstanding opportunity to live in the wonderful community of Atherton Glen located in the heart of Ladera Ranch. This fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.
Oak Knoll Village
1 Unit Available
18 Winfield Drive
18 Winfield Dr, Ladera Ranch, CA
Executive Home In Fabulous Oak Knoll Village of Ladera Ranch, Located Within Award Winning Tesoro High School Boundaries! Four Spacious Bedrooms (One Down With Adjoining 3/4 Bath), And Main Floor Office.
Avendale Village
1 Unit Available
17 Irish Moss Street
17 Irish Moss Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1703 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful cozy 3 bedroom detached home in the "Savannah" community of Ladera Ranch. Walking distance to parks, pools, trails and Award Winning Schools.
Echo Ridge Village
1 Unit Available
7 Fieldhouse
7 Fieldhouse, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1581 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st! Welcome home to this luxurious single-family home conveniently located in the rapidly growing city of Ladera Ranch! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, and high end finishings.
Covenant Hills Village
1 Unit Available
17 Tranquility Place
17 Tranquility Place, Ladera Ranch, CA
Fully furnished executive lease . Tuscan estate in Covenant Hills, the gated portion of Ladera Ranch. Quick possession possible for well qualified applicants.
Terramor Village
1 Unit Available
40 Quartz Lane
40 Quartz Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1600 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath condo will have brand NEW PAINT & CARPET!! This generously sized 1,600 sq. foot home is located in the quiet Sutter’s Mill subdivision (off Narrow Canyon) of Ladera Ranch & is highly upgraded.
1 Unit Available
27071 Benidorm
27071 Benidorm, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1300 sqft
27071 Benidorm Available 06/19/20 Upgraded 3 Bedroom Home w/ Washer and Dryer Included! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home. Open living area through out the home. Jack and Jill Bathroom. Big yard and detached 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
12 Poppyfield Lane
12 Poppyfield Lane, Orange County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rare Rental Home in Las Flores, CA - Property Id: 118721 Best location on this tract. Beautiful 3BR/2.5Bath / 2car garage plus 1 parking pass, single family home located in Las Flores, CA right next to the community Pool/Spa.
Auburn Ridge
1 Unit Available
26712 Baronet
26712 Baronet, Mission Viejo, CA
Fantastic Opportunity to lease this upgraded and gorgeous Auburn Ridge home with 3 car garage and epoxy floors.
Marbella
1 Unit Available
30522 Via Andalusia
30522 Via Andalusia, San Juan Capistrano, CA
An extraordinary custom built 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath, 6000 sq. ft. plus residence located in the guard gated community of Marbella Estates!! Main floor office area with significant built-ins.
Califia
1 Unit Available
26091 San Marino Court
26091 San Marino Court, Mission Viejo, CA
**CHOICE OF SCHOOLS!! Bellagio-Bright**Open Spacious Floor Plan**4 Bed/Balcoy & 3 Bath**Main Floor Bedroom w/Bath**Three car garage**Vaulted cathedral high ceiling in living area**Separate Family Room & Living Room w/Cozy Fireplace**Formal Dining
