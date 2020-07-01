Amenities

Seller’s vacation home and JUST LIKE NEW!! Exceeding every expectation, this magnificent home is located in the most prestigious 24 hr. guard-gated community Altair in Irvine. With exquisite quality and attention to detail throughout, this residence opens with a soaring foyer, ceilings to the second floor. Featuring 3 EN-SUITES, a powder room PLUS Upstairs Loft which can be converted to an office/study area/NO. 4 bedroom, and 2,974 SF. Chef-Inspired Gorgeous Gourmet kitchen with an over-sized Quartz island, perfect for family gathering and entertaining. Open concept with kitchen and dining area directly access to the expansive and beautiful yard. Builder upgraded top end Monogram stainless steel appliances with six burner stove and built-in refrigerator. Three bedrooms are all upstairs. The master suite has enormous walk-in closet. Enjoy the world-class 5-star resort-like amenities. community with three pools, sport court, high-end clubhouse, covered Cabanas, biking trails to the GREAT PARK. Minutes to Cadence K-8 and Portola High School. Within 10 mins to Irvine Spectrum and local shopping mall. Easy access to I-405, 5, 133.