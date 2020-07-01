All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 11 2020 at 2:45 PM

99 Swift

99 Swift · No Longer Available
Location

99 Swift, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Seller’s vacation home and JUST LIKE NEW!! Exceeding every expectation, this magnificent home is located in the most prestigious 24 hr. guard-gated community Altair in Irvine. With exquisite quality and attention to detail throughout, this residence opens with a soaring foyer, ceilings to the second floor. Featuring 3 EN-SUITES, a powder room PLUS Upstairs Loft which can be converted to an office/study area/NO. 4 bedroom, and 2,974 SF. Chef-Inspired Gorgeous Gourmet kitchen with an over-sized Quartz island, perfect for family gathering and entertaining. Open concept with kitchen and dining area directly access to the expansive and beautiful yard. Builder upgraded top end Monogram stainless steel appliances with six burner stove and built-in refrigerator. Three bedrooms are all upstairs. The master suite has enormous walk-in closet. Enjoy the world-class 5-star resort-like amenities. community with three pools, sport court, high-end clubhouse, covered Cabanas, biking trails to the GREAT PARK. Minutes to Cadence K-8 and Portola High School. Within 10 mins to Irvine Spectrum and local shopping mall. Easy access to I-405, 5, 133.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Swift have any available units?
99 Swift doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 99 Swift have?
Some of 99 Swift's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Swift currently offering any rent specials?
99 Swift is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Swift pet-friendly?
No, 99 Swift is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 99 Swift offer parking?
Yes, 99 Swift offers parking.
Does 99 Swift have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Swift does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Swift have a pool?
Yes, 99 Swift has a pool.
Does 99 Swift have accessible units?
No, 99 Swift does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Swift have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 Swift has units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Swift have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Swift does not have units with air conditioning.

