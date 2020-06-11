All apartments in Irvine
99 Reunion
99 Reunion

99 Reunion · No Longer Available
Location

99 Reunion, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This highly desirable condo is located in the most prestigious neighborhood of Quail Hills in Irvine. This rarely on the market unit is in a very private & quiet location. Great floor plan. Lots of windows to let in the natural light. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Upgraded throughout with wood floors, fresh carpet and paint. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel sink & all stainless steel appliances. TWO BEDROOMS and TWO FULL BATHROOMS. Upstairs master bedroom has a walk-in closet and full bath with dual sinks. Huge interior laundry room. Over-sized direct access attached two car garage. Lovely community pool, spa and BBQ area. Centrally located within walking distance to Quail Hills Shopping Center. Minutes to local shopping, entertainment, Irvine Spectrum, Hoag Hospital and Kaiser Permanente. Easy access to freeways and toll roads. Award winning Irvine school District. Alderwood Elementary (K-6), prestigious Rancho San Joaquin Middle School & sought after University High School. This rare opportunity will not last!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Reunion have any available units?
99 Reunion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 99 Reunion have?
Some of 99 Reunion's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Reunion currently offering any rent specials?
99 Reunion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Reunion pet-friendly?
No, 99 Reunion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 99 Reunion offer parking?
Yes, 99 Reunion offers parking.
Does 99 Reunion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Reunion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Reunion have a pool?
Yes, 99 Reunion has a pool.
Does 99 Reunion have accessible units?
No, 99 Reunion does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Reunion have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 Reunion has units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Reunion have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Reunion does not have units with air conditioning.

