99 Reunion

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This highly desirable condo is located in the most prestigious neighborhood of Quail Hills in Irvine. This rarely on the market unit is in a very private & quiet location. Great floor plan. Lots of windows to let in the natural light. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Upgraded throughout with wood floors, fresh carpet and paint. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel sink & all stainless steel appliances. TWO BEDROOMS and TWO FULL BATHROOMS. Upstairs master bedroom has a walk-in closet and full bath with dual sinks. Huge interior laundry room. Over-sized direct access attached two car garage. Lovely community pool, spa and BBQ area. Centrally located within walking distance to Quail Hills Shopping Center. Minutes to local shopping, entertainment, Irvine Spectrum, Hoag Hospital and Kaiser Permanente. Easy access to freeways and toll roads. Award winning Irvine school District. Alderwood Elementary (K-6), prestigious Rancho San Joaquin Middle School & sought after University High School. This rare opportunity will not last!!!