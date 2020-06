Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Upper light and bright unit with cathedral ceilings. Garage is below unit #296. Only one connecting wall to neighbor. Nice location located close to the park and near the pool however not adjacent. Very clean and upgraded with beautiful remodeled kitchen, granite counters with newer cabinetry, refrigerator included. Black appliances which gives a dramatic appeal. Laminate wood floors throughout carpet only in bedrooms. Inside laundry includes washer and dryer. Close access to 5 freeway and shops. Excellent Blue Ribbon schools. This one will go quick...