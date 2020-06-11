99 Hallmark

Amenities

Welcome to this beautifully updated condo in one of Irvine's most desirable community, Woodbury! This move-in ready, end unit condo features a spacious open living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, all on the same level. Beautiful travertine floors throughout in the living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances with ample cabinets and a pantry. There is a laundry room with in unit washer and dryer, and a powder room for your guests. Master bedroom is spacious and bright with an ensuite master bath with soaking bathtub, walk in shower, double vanity sinks, and his & hers walk in closet. There is direct access to your 2 cars garage. Great location with walking distance to the Woodbury Town Center with many shopping and dining options, resort style pools & spas, sport fields, sport courts and family BBQ area, award winning Irvine schools, and freeways.