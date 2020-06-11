All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 3 2019

99 Hallmark

99 Hallmark · No Longer Available
Location

99 Hallmark, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this beautifully updated condo in one of Irvine's most desirable community, Woodbury! This move-in ready, end unit condo features a spacious open living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, all on the same level. Beautiful travertine floors throughout in the living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances with ample cabinets and a pantry. There is a laundry room with in unit washer and dryer, and a powder room for your guests. Master bedroom is spacious and bright with an ensuite master bath with soaking bathtub, walk in shower, double vanity sinks, and his & hers walk in closet. There is direct access to your 2 cars garage. Great location with walking distance to the Woodbury Town Center with many shopping and dining options, resort style pools & spas, sport fields, sport courts and family BBQ area, award winning Irvine schools, and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Hallmark have any available units?
99 Hallmark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 99 Hallmark have?
Some of 99 Hallmark's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Hallmark currently offering any rent specials?
99 Hallmark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Hallmark pet-friendly?
No, 99 Hallmark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 99 Hallmark offer parking?
Yes, 99 Hallmark offers parking.
Does 99 Hallmark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99 Hallmark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Hallmark have a pool?
Yes, 99 Hallmark has a pool.
Does 99 Hallmark have accessible units?
No, 99 Hallmark does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Hallmark have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 Hallmark does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Hallmark have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Hallmark does not have units with air conditioning.
