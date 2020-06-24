All apartments in Irvine
98 Streamwood
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

98 Streamwood

98 Streamwood · No Longer Available
Location

98 Streamwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
98 Streamwood Available 03/04/20 One-Bedroom Apartment for lease in North Irvine - This one bedroom apartment is a nice size, upstairs end-unit located in a quiet interior location in the Springs community with running streams nearby. Laminate flooring throughout, fresh paint, new kitchen and bathroom counter tops and a private balcony add to this property's appeal. The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, microwave and newer electric stove. Walking distance to shopping, parks, trails, services, freeways and toll roads and award-winning Irvine schools. Please note: Community laundry. NO PETS PLEASE.

Please note that this property is being offered by Hermitage Property management, Cal BRE# 01929099

IF INTERESTED, PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT: http://www.hermitagepm.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3623188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Streamwood have any available units?
98 Streamwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 98 Streamwood have?
Some of 98 Streamwood's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Streamwood currently offering any rent specials?
98 Streamwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Streamwood pet-friendly?
No, 98 Streamwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 98 Streamwood offer parking?
No, 98 Streamwood does not offer parking.
Does 98 Streamwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Streamwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Streamwood have a pool?
No, 98 Streamwood does not have a pool.
Does 98 Streamwood have accessible units?
No, 98 Streamwood does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Streamwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Streamwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Streamwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Streamwood does not have units with air conditioning.

