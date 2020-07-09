96 Sarabande

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

If You Want To Be Safe and Live in a Nice Place... Then Irvine is Where You Want To Be!!! This Recently Remodeled, Spacious and Beautifully Appointed Woodbury Condominium/Townhouse (No One Above and No One Below), Sports a Very Bright and Open Floor Plan, with a Large Great Room and Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen, Center Island and Breakfast Bar, Dining Room, 2 Master Suites, Inside Laundry, and has Upgraded Paint, and Wood Hard Flooring Throughout. The Condo's Entrance Has a Very Nice Private and Gated Patio To Enjoy... and Parking is a Breeze with a 2-Car Direct Access Garage for You... and Lots of Street Parking For Guests. The Woodbury Community Has Awarding Winning Schools, and You Are Just Down the Street from The Commons, with 3-Pools, Spa, Sport Facilities, Sports Courts, Park and Picnic Areas, BBQ's, and Lots of Open Space!!! This Condominium Community Has All The Amenities You'd Ever Want and Need, and is Close To Shopping, Entertainment, Schools, Jobs, and Irvine's Great Transportation Hub... This Is Truly Resort Living At Its Finest!!!