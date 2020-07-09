All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

96 Sarabande

96 Sarabande · No Longer Available
Location

96 Sarabande, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
If You Want To Be Safe and Live in a Nice Place... Then Irvine is Where You Want To Be!!! This Recently Remodeled, Spacious and Beautifully Appointed Woodbury Condominium/Townhouse (No One Above and No One Below), Sports a Very Bright and Open Floor Plan, with a Large Great Room and Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen, Center Island and Breakfast Bar, Dining Room, 2 Master Suites, Inside Laundry, and has Upgraded Paint, and Wood Hard Flooring Throughout. The Condo's Entrance Has a Very Nice Private and Gated Patio To Enjoy... and Parking is a Breeze with a 2-Car Direct Access Garage for You... and Lots of Street Parking For Guests. The Woodbury Community Has Awarding Winning Schools, and You Are Just Down the Street from The Commons, with 3-Pools, Spa, Sport Facilities, Sports Courts, Park and Picnic Areas, BBQ's, and Lots of Open Space!!! This Condominium Community Has All The Amenities You'd Ever Want and Need, and is Close To Shopping, Entertainment, Schools, Jobs, and Irvine's Great Transportation Hub... This Is Truly Resort Living At Its Finest!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Sarabande have any available units?
96 Sarabande doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 96 Sarabande have?
Some of 96 Sarabande's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 Sarabande currently offering any rent specials?
96 Sarabande is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Sarabande pet-friendly?
No, 96 Sarabande is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 96 Sarabande offer parking?
Yes, 96 Sarabande offers parking.
Does 96 Sarabande have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 Sarabande does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Sarabande have a pool?
Yes, 96 Sarabande has a pool.
Does 96 Sarabande have accessible units?
No, 96 Sarabande does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Sarabande have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 Sarabande does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Sarabande have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Sarabande does not have units with air conditioning.

