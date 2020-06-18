All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:05 PM

941 Somerville

941 Somerville · No Longer Available
Location

941 Somerville, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful fully upgraded end unit 2 bedroom condo in prestigious gated Northwood Pointe. The impeccable residence is a highly sought-after one level floor plan with 2 bedrooms on opposite sides of the living space providing privacy and separate living quarters. Venture inside the home & find a spacious great room featuring a warm & intimate setting. This amazing home offers wonderful indoor-outdoor living. Entertain guests year-round on the patio or inside the spacious family room w/ fireplace. Sunny and cheerful living room is open and light. Brand new paint, luxurious hard wood floors throughout, recessed lighting, and a large beautiful white quartz counter top. Attached side by side 2 car garage access from entry. Within minutes of the award winning schools of the Irvine Unified School District: Canyon View ES, Sierra Vista MS, and Northwood HS. Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Somerville have any available units?
941 Somerville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 941 Somerville have?
Some of 941 Somerville's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Somerville currently offering any rent specials?
941 Somerville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Somerville pet-friendly?
No, 941 Somerville is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 941 Somerville offer parking?
Yes, 941 Somerville offers parking.
Does 941 Somerville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 Somerville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Somerville have a pool?
No, 941 Somerville does not have a pool.
Does 941 Somerville have accessible units?
No, 941 Somerville does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Somerville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 Somerville has units with dishwashers.
Does 941 Somerville have units with air conditioning?
No, 941 Somerville does not have units with air conditioning.
