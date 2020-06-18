941 Somerville

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful fully upgraded end unit 2 bedroom condo in prestigious gated Northwood Pointe. The impeccable residence is a highly sought-after one level floor plan with 2 bedrooms on opposite sides of the living space providing privacy and separate living quarters. Venture inside the home & find a spacious great room featuring a warm & intimate setting. This amazing home offers wonderful indoor-outdoor living. Entertain guests year-round on the patio or inside the spacious family room w/ fireplace. Sunny and cheerful living room is open and light. Brand new paint, luxurious hard wood floors throughout, recessed lighting, and a large beautiful white quartz counter top. Attached side by side 2 car garage access from entry. Within minutes of the award winning schools of the Irvine Unified School District: Canyon View ES, Sierra Vista MS, and Northwood HS. Must See!!