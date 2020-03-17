All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 901 Somerville.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
901 Somerville
Last updated August 4 2019 at 11:26 AM

901 Somerville

901 Somerville · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

901 Somerville, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful corner unit located in Northwood Pointe. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in almost 1,500 square feet with attached 2 car garage. Enjoy community swimming pool, spa, and sport court within the gates and a second community swim center at Meadowood Park featuring year-round heated pool and children's play area. Located in one of the most coveted school districts in the nation and located less than 200 yards away from award-winning schools. **Phone number listed is incorrect. Please call/text Willis Lee at (949) 662-8242.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Somerville have any available units?
901 Somerville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 901 Somerville currently offering any rent specials?
901 Somerville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Somerville pet-friendly?
No, 901 Somerville is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 901 Somerville offer parking?
Yes, 901 Somerville offers parking.
Does 901 Somerville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Somerville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Somerville have a pool?
Yes, 901 Somerville has a pool.
Does 901 Somerville have accessible units?
No, 901 Somerville does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Somerville have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Somerville does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Somerville have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 Somerville does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology