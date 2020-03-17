901 Somerville

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful corner unit located in Northwood Pointe. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in almost 1,500 square feet with attached 2 car garage. Enjoy community swimming pool, spa, and sport court within the gates and a second community swim center at Meadowood Park featuring year-round heated pool and children's play area. Located in one of the most coveted school districts in the nation and located less than 200 yards away from award-winning schools. **Phone number listed is incorrect. Please call/text Willis Lee at (949) 662-8242.**