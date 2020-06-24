90 Jade Flower

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Welcome to Cypress Village, 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom beautiful modern home with lots of upgrades and total furnishing house.

Large open concept kitchen and layout. $3900/Months. Perfect Location, Easy access to I-5 Fwy and I-405

Fwy, minutes away from Cypress Village Shopping center and Woodbury Shopping center. 15 minutes drive to hospitals and

medical facilities on Sand Canyon, next to Cypress Elementary School and closed to the community pool and park. Light and Bright

Three bedrooms and Three Bathrooms and Large size Living room and half bath located on the main floor for your guest. Newly

Painted Interiors with Upgraded Granite counter top and Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen 1 year lease min.