90 Jade Flower

Amenities
Welcome to Cypress Village, 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom beautiful modern home with lots of upgrades and total furnishing house.
Large open concept kitchen and layout. $3900/Months. Perfect Location, Easy access to I-5 Fwy and I-405
Fwy, minutes away from Cypress Village Shopping center and Woodbury Shopping center. 15 minutes drive to hospitals and
medical facilities on Sand Canyon, next to Cypress Elementary School and closed to the community pool and park. Light and Bright
Three bedrooms and Three Bathrooms and Large size Living room and half bath located on the main floor for your guest. Newly
Painted Interiors with Upgraded Granite counter top and Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen 1 year lease min.