All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 90 Jade Flower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
90 Jade Flower
Last updated August 16 2019 at 7:49 PM

90 Jade Flower

90 Jade Flower · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

90 Jade Flower, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome to Cypress Village, 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom beautiful modern home with lots of upgrades and total furnishing house.
Large open concept kitchen and layout. $3900/Months. Perfect Location, Easy access to I-5 Fwy and I-405
Fwy, minutes away from Cypress Village Shopping center and Woodbury Shopping center. 15 minutes drive to hospitals and
medical facilities on Sand Canyon, next to Cypress Elementary School and closed to the community pool and park. Light and Bright
Three bedrooms and Three Bathrooms and Large size Living room and half bath located on the main floor for your guest. Newly
Painted Interiors with Upgraded Granite counter top and Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen 1 year lease min.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Jade Flower have any available units?
90 Jade Flower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 90 Jade Flower have?
Some of 90 Jade Flower's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Jade Flower currently offering any rent specials?
90 Jade Flower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Jade Flower pet-friendly?
No, 90 Jade Flower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 90 Jade Flower offer parking?
No, 90 Jade Flower does not offer parking.
Does 90 Jade Flower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Jade Flower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Jade Flower have a pool?
Yes, 90 Jade Flower has a pool.
Does 90 Jade Flower have accessible units?
No, 90 Jade Flower does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Jade Flower have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Jade Flower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Jade Flower have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Jade Flower does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology