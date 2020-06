Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great single family One level with huge yard perfect for family. Walking distance to shopping center and parks. 4 Bedrooms 2 bath with hardwood floor throughout.the 4th bedroom were tiny and perfect to use as Den. Living room with direct access to the backyard. Gallery Kitchen with refrigerator stay with property. 2 bedrooms are spacious size and sliding door to front court yard. Walking distance to wholesome Choice & Beth Jacob Congregation-Irvine. Award school district. Uni-high school.