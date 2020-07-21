All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

9 Foliage

9 Foliage · No Longer Available
Location

9 Foliage, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful detached home in upscale Quail Hill featuring three bedrooms PLUS LOFT, two-car garage with extended driveway and iron gate and private yard! Elegant upgrades include custom tile and elegant hardwood flooring, designer paint, plantation shutters, custom media built-in and ceiling fans! Fabulous floor plan features formal living room as well as a separate family room, romantic fireplace, Juliet's balcony and convenient upstairs laundry. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, center island with sit-up bar, built-in microwave, an abundance of storage cabinets and under-cabinet task lighting. Master suite features a walk-in closet as well as master bath with separate vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Enjoy acclaimed Alderwood Elementary and University High School, as well as the private community Fitness Center, three pools, tennis, tot lots and parks plus Quail Hill dining. Easy access to the 133, I-5, and I-405 freeways and minutes to the O.C. airport, Irvine Spectrum and Laguna Beach!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Foliage have any available units?
9 Foliage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Foliage have?
Some of 9 Foliage's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Foliage currently offering any rent specials?
9 Foliage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Foliage pet-friendly?
No, 9 Foliage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Foliage offer parking?
Yes, 9 Foliage offers parking.
Does 9 Foliage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Foliage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Foliage have a pool?
Yes, 9 Foliage has a pool.
Does 9 Foliage have accessible units?
No, 9 Foliage does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Foliage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Foliage has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Foliage have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Foliage does not have units with air conditioning.
