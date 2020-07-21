Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful detached home in upscale Quail Hill featuring three bedrooms PLUS LOFT, two-car garage with extended driveway and iron gate and private yard! Elegant upgrades include custom tile and elegant hardwood flooring, designer paint, plantation shutters, custom media built-in and ceiling fans! Fabulous floor plan features formal living room as well as a separate family room, romantic fireplace, Juliet's balcony and convenient upstairs laundry. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, center island with sit-up bar, built-in microwave, an abundance of storage cabinets and under-cabinet task lighting. Master suite features a walk-in closet as well as master bath with separate vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Enjoy acclaimed Alderwood Elementary and University High School, as well as the private community Fitness Center, three pools, tennis, tot lots and parks plus Quail Hill dining. Easy access to the 133, I-5, and I-405 freeways and minutes to the O.C. airport, Irvine Spectrum and Laguna Beach!!