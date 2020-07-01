Amenities

garage pool air conditioning

Central, Smart, Beautiful! Welcome to Vista Filare just off the I-5 and home to acclaimed Northwood High School, a great spring board to higher level university learning. While you get to work really quick, and your kids get the best education ever - academics, sports, arts, it's amazing... You will also enjoy the Sparkling Association pool, parks, and shopping - because even the brightest stars need a rest sometimes. 2-car garage with direct access and the 2 separate yards give this home tremendous versatility. Great sunlight, space, and A/C! More pictures and video coming soon.