All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 9 Carmichael.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
9 Carmichael
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:53 AM

9 Carmichael

9 Carmichael · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9 Carmichael, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent interior location w/front porch adjacent to greenbelt, New carpet, New Quartz center tops, Main floor bedroom/bathroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Carmichael have any available units?
9 Carmichael doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Carmichael have?
Some of 9 Carmichael's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Carmichael currently offering any rent specials?
9 Carmichael is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Carmichael pet-friendly?
No, 9 Carmichael is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Carmichael offer parking?
Yes, 9 Carmichael offers parking.
Does 9 Carmichael have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Carmichael does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Carmichael have a pool?
No, 9 Carmichael does not have a pool.
Does 9 Carmichael have accessible units?
No, 9 Carmichael does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Carmichael have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Carmichael has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Carmichael have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Carmichael does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology