9 Carmichael
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:53 AM
9 Carmichael
9 Carmichael
·
No Longer Available
Location
9 Carmichael, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent interior location w/front porch adjacent to greenbelt, New carpet, New Quartz center tops, Main floor bedroom/bathroom
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9 Carmichael have any available units?
9 Carmichael doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 9 Carmichael have?
Some of 9 Carmichael's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9 Carmichael currently offering any rent specials?
9 Carmichael is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Carmichael pet-friendly?
No, 9 Carmichael is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 9 Carmichael offer parking?
Yes, 9 Carmichael offers parking.
Does 9 Carmichael have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Carmichael does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Carmichael have a pool?
No, 9 Carmichael does not have a pool.
Does 9 Carmichael have accessible units?
No, 9 Carmichael does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Carmichael have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Carmichael has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Carmichael have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Carmichael does not have units with air conditioning.
