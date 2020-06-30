82 Figtree

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Spectacular Detached Home in Upscale Quail Hill featuring 3 Generous Bedrooms Plus Loft, 2.5 Baths, Two Car Garage with Cabinets and Private Courtyard with Built-In BBQ! Best Location and Amazing Views of the Hillsides. Stunning Upgrades include Custom Tile Floor throughout the first level and all baths, Upgraded New Carpet, Designer New Paint, Crown Molding, Custom Window Treatments, and Family Room with Custom Media Built-In! Newly Remodeled Sparkling Gourmet Kitchen features Solid Quartz Caesar Stone Counters w/Custom White Subway Tile Backsplash, Center Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-In Microwave/Oven, and Walk-in Dry-Foods Pantry. Spacious Master Suite features Large Walk-in Closet; Master bath with Dual Vanities with Custom Tile Backsplash, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower & Sun-Splashed Balcony! Enjoy Award Winning Schools and Resort Style Pools, Spas, Gyms, Tennis, Sport Courts, Shopping, Dining and More! Easy Access to Freeway 405, 133, and 5. Five Minutes to Irvine Spectrum and Fifteen Minutes to Laguna Beach.