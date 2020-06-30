All apartments in Irvine
82 Figtree

Location

82 Figtree, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Spectacular Detached Home in Upscale Quail Hill featuring 3 Generous Bedrooms Plus Loft, 2.5 Baths, Two Car Garage with Cabinets and Private Courtyard with Built-In BBQ! Best Location and Amazing Views of the Hillsides. Stunning Upgrades include Custom Tile Floor throughout the first level and all baths, Upgraded New Carpet, Designer New Paint, Crown Molding, Custom Window Treatments, and Family Room with Custom Media Built-In! Newly Remodeled Sparkling Gourmet Kitchen features Solid Quartz Caesar Stone Counters w/Custom White Subway Tile Backsplash, Center Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-In Microwave/Oven, and Walk-in Dry-Foods Pantry. Spacious Master Suite features Large Walk-in Closet; Master bath with Dual Vanities with Custom Tile Backsplash, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower & Sun-Splashed Balcony! Enjoy Award Winning Schools and Resort Style Pools, Spas, Gyms, Tennis, Sport Courts, Shopping, Dining and More! Easy Access to Freeway 405, 133, and 5. Five Minutes to Irvine Spectrum and Fifteen Minutes to Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Figtree have any available units?
82 Figtree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 82 Figtree have?
Some of 82 Figtree's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Figtree currently offering any rent specials?
82 Figtree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Figtree pet-friendly?
No, 82 Figtree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 82 Figtree offer parking?
Yes, 82 Figtree offers parking.
Does 82 Figtree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Figtree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Figtree have a pool?
Yes, 82 Figtree has a pool.
Does 82 Figtree have accessible units?
No, 82 Figtree does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Figtree have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Figtree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Figtree have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Figtree does not have units with air conditioning.

