818 Timberwood

**A totally renovated town home perfectly situated across the street from award winning Canyon View Elementary school, and a short walk to Northwood High School in Irvine. This town home is one of very few units within the Collage community with its own private driveway! As you walk in, high ceiling welcomes you into this home with laminated wood in the main floor area, and upgraded carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen is well equipped with a Bosch 4 burner gas stove, oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. The kitchen stone counter-tops elegantly finishes with kitchen surfaces. The spacious family room is open to the kitchen area. The dinning room oversees the den below. Downstairs powder room is also highly upgraded with stone counter-top and above counter wash basin. Both bedrooms upstairs are full suites with its own on suite bathrooms. All windows through out the home is finished in elegant white wood shutters. This is a gem within the Collage community. Must come and see.** The Collage community is gated with its own swimming pool facility. It is conveniently located close to all the community schools Meadowood Park, Citrusglen Park and the infamous Hicks Canyon trails.