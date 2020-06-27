All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

818 Timberwood

818 Timberwood · No Longer Available
Location

818 Timberwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
**A totally renovated town home perfectly situated across the street from award winning Canyon View Elementary school, and a short walk to Northwood High School in Irvine. This town home is one of very few units within the Collage community with its own private driveway! As you walk in, high ceiling welcomes you into this home with laminated wood in the main floor area, and upgraded carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen is well equipped with a Bosch 4 burner gas stove, oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. The kitchen stone counter-tops elegantly finishes with kitchen surfaces. The spacious family room is open to the kitchen area. The dinning room oversees the den below. Downstairs powder room is also highly upgraded with stone counter-top and above counter wash basin. Both bedrooms upstairs are full suites with its own on suite bathrooms. All windows through out the home is finished in elegant white wood shutters. This is a gem within the Collage community. Must come and see.** The Collage community is gated with its own swimming pool facility. It is conveniently located close to all the community schools Meadowood Park, Citrusglen Park and the infamous Hicks Canyon trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Timberwood have any available units?
818 Timberwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 818 Timberwood have?
Some of 818 Timberwood's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Timberwood currently offering any rent specials?
818 Timberwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Timberwood pet-friendly?
No, 818 Timberwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 818 Timberwood offer parking?
No, 818 Timberwood does not offer parking.
Does 818 Timberwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 Timberwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Timberwood have a pool?
Yes, 818 Timberwood has a pool.
Does 818 Timberwood have accessible units?
No, 818 Timberwood does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Timberwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 Timberwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 818 Timberwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 Timberwood does not have units with air conditioning.
