All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 81 Tangelo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
81 Tangelo
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

81 Tangelo

81 Tangelo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

81 Tangelo, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
2 Bedroom upstairs end unit at Lake Condo with pool and water views. Completely remodeled recently. Kitchen has quartz counter top, newer cabinets, new faucet, new stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel range, dishwasher, glass tile back splash and recessed lightings. New grey laminate floors throughout the main floor. Bathroom has new faucets, quartz counter top, newer cabinets and new toilet. Main floor bedroom has high ceilings and walk-in closet with new glass doors. Enclosed second bedroom has high ceilings, walk-in closet, built-in shelf and barn door. Great room has high ceilings, sliding door to balcony, counter space for bar stools, new wine storage and wine refrigerator. Laundry has new glass doors. 1 carport. Amenity includes pools, spas, tennis courts and gym. Beautiful park nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Tangelo have any available units?
81 Tangelo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 81 Tangelo have?
Some of 81 Tangelo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Tangelo currently offering any rent specials?
81 Tangelo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Tangelo pet-friendly?
No, 81 Tangelo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 81 Tangelo offer parking?
Yes, 81 Tangelo offers parking.
Does 81 Tangelo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Tangelo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Tangelo have a pool?
Yes, 81 Tangelo has a pool.
Does 81 Tangelo have accessible units?
No, 81 Tangelo does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Tangelo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 Tangelo has units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Tangelo have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Tangelo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology