81 Tangelo

2 Bedroom upstairs end unit at Lake Condo with pool and water views. Completely remodeled recently. Kitchen has quartz counter top, newer cabinets, new faucet, new stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel range, dishwasher, glass tile back splash and recessed lightings. New grey laminate floors throughout the main floor. Bathroom has new faucets, quartz counter top, newer cabinets and new toilet. Main floor bedroom has high ceilings and walk-in closet with new glass doors. Enclosed second bedroom has high ceilings, walk-in closet, built-in shelf and barn door. Great room has high ceilings, sliding door to balcony, counter space for bar stools, new wine storage and wine refrigerator. Laundry has new glass doors. 1 carport. Amenity includes pools, spas, tennis courts and gym. Beautiful park nearby.