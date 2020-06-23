All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 17 2019 at 2:15 PM

80 Hazelton

80 Hazelton · No Longer Available
Location

80 Hazelton, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Live in luxury in this Santa Barbara-style single-family home with highly upgraded interior and solar panels, this home offers plenty of room for all family members, including a downstairs bedroom and full bath and a spacious bonus room upstairs. The entry hall leads to an open great room and kitchen area with a roomy dining room. The great room includes a 42” gas fireplace and a remote-controlled log set for added convenience. The open-style kitchen features maple Genoa-style cabinets in elegant white lacquer, as well as natural granite countertops in White Terrincino. Stainless steel KitchenAid appliances and a bamboo-colored glass tile backsplash give the kitchen a more contemporary look. The master bathroom features Piedrafina countertops in Arena. A covered loggia with 12’ stackable sliding doors just off the dining room provides a great spot to sit and enjoy fresh air in all kinds of weather. A two-car garage with a carriage-style wood sectional roll-up door and decorative iron features adds architectural charm. Residents in the Village of Stonegate in Irvine have plenty of amenities to enjoy, including seven parks, four swimming pools. 5 minutes walking distance to Blue ribbon Stonegate elementary school, 2 minutes walking distance to swimming pool & the Jeffrey Open Space Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Hazelton have any available units?
80 Hazelton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 80 Hazelton have?
Some of 80 Hazelton's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Hazelton currently offering any rent specials?
80 Hazelton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Hazelton pet-friendly?
No, 80 Hazelton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 80 Hazelton offer parking?
Yes, 80 Hazelton offers parking.
Does 80 Hazelton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Hazelton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Hazelton have a pool?
Yes, 80 Hazelton has a pool.
Does 80 Hazelton have accessible units?
No, 80 Hazelton does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Hazelton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Hazelton has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Hazelton have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Hazelton does not have units with air conditioning.
