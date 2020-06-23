80 Hazelton

Amenities

Live in luxury in this Santa Barbara-style single-family home with highly upgraded interior and solar panels, this home offers plenty of room for all family members, including a downstairs bedroom and full bath and a spacious bonus room upstairs. The entry hall leads to an open great room and kitchen area with a roomy dining room. The great room includes a 42” gas fireplace and a remote-controlled log set for added convenience. The open-style kitchen features maple Genoa-style cabinets in elegant white lacquer, as well as natural granite countertops in White Terrincino. Stainless steel KitchenAid appliances and a bamboo-colored glass tile backsplash give the kitchen a more contemporary look. The master bathroom features Piedrafina countertops in Arena. A covered loggia with 12’ stackable sliding doors just off the dining room provides a great spot to sit and enjoy fresh air in all kinds of weather. A two-car garage with a carriage-style wood sectional roll-up door and decorative iron features adds architectural charm. Residents in the Village of Stonegate in Irvine have plenty of amenities to enjoy, including seven parks, four swimming pools. 5 minutes walking distance to Blue ribbon Stonegate elementary school, 2 minutes walking distance to swimming pool & the Jeffrey Open Space Trail.