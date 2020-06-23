All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:19 AM

8 Willowbrook

8 Willowbrook · No Longer Available
Location

8 Willowbrook, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! Prescott Model; Two Story 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home located inside the Loop with Beautiful Park behind it! New Tile flooring downstairs and new Berber style carpeting upstairs. Remodeled kitchen with quartz counter top, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Spacious Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling and En Suite Bathroom with separate shower and separate deep soaking tub. Mirrored Closet Doors. Main Floor Bedroom and bath. 2 Fireplaces; in formal living room and family room. Separate inside Laundry Room downstairs. All Bathrooms have been upgraded. Beautiful backyard newly landscaped; perfect for family and entertaining! Walking distance to North Lake Beach Club. 3 car attached garage with direct access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Willowbrook have any available units?
8 Willowbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Willowbrook have?
Some of 8 Willowbrook's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Willowbrook currently offering any rent specials?
8 Willowbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Willowbrook pet-friendly?
No, 8 Willowbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Willowbrook offer parking?
Yes, 8 Willowbrook offers parking.
Does 8 Willowbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Willowbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Willowbrook have a pool?
No, 8 Willowbrook does not have a pool.
Does 8 Willowbrook have accessible units?
No, 8 Willowbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Willowbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Willowbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Willowbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Willowbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
