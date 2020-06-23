8 Willowbrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Location! Location! Location! Prescott Model; Two Story 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home located inside the Loop with Beautiful Park behind it! New Tile flooring downstairs and new Berber style carpeting upstairs. Remodeled kitchen with quartz counter top, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Spacious Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling and En Suite Bathroom with separate shower and separate deep soaking tub. Mirrored Closet Doors. Main Floor Bedroom and bath. 2 Fireplaces; in formal living room and family room. Separate inside Laundry Room downstairs. All Bathrooms have been upgraded. Beautiful backyard newly landscaped; perfect for family and entertaining! Walking distance to North Lake Beach Club. 3 car attached garage with direct access.