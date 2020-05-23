All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 8 Wetstone.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
8 Wetstone
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

8 Wetstone

8 Wetstone · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8 Wetstone, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious, light and bright townhome in Woodbridge Irvinewith open floor plan. Vaulted Ceiling in the living room area, open to the upgraded kitchen with stainless stove and appliances. Large living room with cozy fireplace and sliding doors leads to a large patio, great for relaxation and entertaining plus no neighbor behind. Chef's dream kitchen with Caesarstone countertop, stainless steel appliances, and custom tile backsplash. Separate formal dining and nook. The main floor bedroom currently used as an office can be converted back into a bedroom upon request. Upstairs has 2 spacious master suites with vaulted ceilings. light and bright and with lots of closet space. Master bath features separate shower and soaking tub. Enjoy the world-class amenities Woodbridge has to offer plus a short walk to North Lake. There are many shopping and dining options. Walk to award-winning Irvine Unified schols.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Wetstone have any available units?
8 Wetstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Wetstone have?
Some of 8 Wetstone's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Wetstone currently offering any rent specials?
8 Wetstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Wetstone pet-friendly?
No, 8 Wetstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Wetstone offer parking?
No, 8 Wetstone does not offer parking.
Does 8 Wetstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Wetstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Wetstone have a pool?
No, 8 Wetstone does not have a pool.
Does 8 Wetstone have accessible units?
No, 8 Wetstone does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Wetstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Wetstone has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Wetstone have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Wetstone does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology