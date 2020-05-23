8 Wetstone

Amenities

Spacious, light and bright townhome in Woodbridge Irvinewith open floor plan. Vaulted Ceiling in the living room area, open to the upgraded kitchen with stainless stove and appliances. Large living room with cozy fireplace and sliding doors leads to a large patio, great for relaxation and entertaining plus no neighbor behind. Chef's dream kitchen with Caesarstone countertop, stainless steel appliances, and custom tile backsplash. Separate formal dining and nook. The main floor bedroom currently used as an office can be converted back into a bedroom upon request. Upstairs has 2 spacious master suites with vaulted ceilings. light and bright and with lots of closet space. Master bath features separate shower and soaking tub. Enjoy the world-class amenities Woodbridge has to offer plus a short walk to North Lake. There are many shopping and dining options. Walk to award-winning Irvine Unified schols.